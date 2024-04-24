🥎 Kansas Falls to Kansas City in Midweek Contest

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball fell to Kansas City 4-1 in a midweek contest Wednesday night at Arrocha Ballpark.

The Jayhawks out-hit the Roos eight to seven, but left 11 runners on base as KU fell to 27-18-1, while Kansas City improved to 17-26.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Kansas City got on the board first in the top half of the first inning. A double by Espy Daniels and a single by Lexi Smith put runners on first and third for the Roos. A wild pitch by Kasey Hamilton scored the runner on third to put Kansas City ahead 1-0.

Kansas City led off the top of the third with a single, followed by a passed ball and a sacrifice bunt to move the Roos to third with one out. A sacrifice fly to left by Lexy Smith scored the second run of the game as Kansas City led 2-0 into the bottom of the third.

In the bottom of the fourth, a one-out double by Sara Roszak followed by back-to-back singles by Ashlyn Anderson and Angela Price scored the first run of the game for the Jayhawks. Kansas would once again leave two runners on base after Aynslee Linduff flew out to center. Kansas City led 2-1.

Kansas relief pitcher Lizzy Ludwig worked her way to a scoreless inning after a leadoff walk and a bunt single put a runner in scoring position to start the top of the fifth inning for Kansas City.

In the bottom of the fifth, Kansas found themselves with the bases loaded after back-to-back walks followed by Olivia Bruno’s one-out single. However, KU failed to convert after Anderson flew out to second to put an end to the Inning.

Kansas City added insurance runs in the top of the seventh, scoring a run after a leadoff walk, followed by two bunt singles and a Kansas error. The Roos scored their second run of the inning after an Daniels groundout. Kansas City extended its lead to 4-1.

Kansas was held scoreless the last 3 innings as they fell 4-1 to Kansas City.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Katie Noble (7-5)

Final line: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO

Save: Camryn Stickel (4)

Final line: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 3 SO

Loss: Kasey Hamilton (10-12)

Final line: 3.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 2 SO

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I think we’re making it bigger than it is at times. Again, tonight was one of those nights where we out hit them. We hit a lot of hard balls right at them, we just couldn’t get anything to fall our way. That’s where we got to try and go back to work. I think we had too many people trying to be the hero, instead of trying to string some hits together and push runs across the board.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

Bruno recorded two hits in the contest, putting her season total of multi-hit games at four.

Roszak earned a single and a double to put her multi-hit game total at six this season.

Anderson went 2-for-3 at the dish as she now has four multi-hit games this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas will travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to face off against No. 4/4 Oklahoma State in a three-game series from April 26-28 at Cowgirl Stadium for Kansas’ eighth Big 12 conference series of the season.