🏈 Kansas Football Adds Caraboa and Moore as Senior Analysts

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football head coach Les Miles today announced the addition of Brock Caraboa as a Senior Analyst-Defense and Charles Moore as a Senior Analyst-Special Teams.

Caraboa comes to KU after spending the previous seven seasons at his alma mater, Marian University. Over the past four seasons, Caraboa served as a defensive coordinator for the Knights, helping them to one of the strongest defensive units in the nation.

In 2018, Caraboa earned the MSFA Mideast League Assistant Coach of the Year award, and was named a finalist for the footballscoop.com Coordinator of the Year for the second time in his career. Known for his aggressive style, Caraboa helped Marion to the best scoring defense in the nation in 2018, while ranking second in total defense and rushing defense, while recording three shutouts during the season.

Caraboa also led the nights to the No. 1 defense in the country in 2016, ranking first in the nation in sacks, defense points per game, rushing defense, third down defense, sacks per game, touchdowns allowed, yards per play, takeaway margin and yards per carry.

As a four-year letterwinner at Marian University, Caraboa was one of the top linebackers in school history, holding the single-season and career records for tackles. He was also a three-time All-MSFA Mideast League performer who earned first team honors during his senior season.

Caraboa earned a bachelor’s degree in 2011 from Marian University and earned a master’s degree from Ball State University in 2014.

Moore arrives at Kansas after working as a graduate assistant at Auburn since the 2017 season, working with the Auburn defensive backs. Prior to Auburn, Moore served two seasons as a defensive graduate assistant working with the secondary while holding the role of co-special teams coordinator at his alma mater, Tarleton State University.

Moore’s playing experience came under Coach Cary Fowler at Tarleton State from 2010-14, starting at safety as a junior and senior. He recorded 204 career tackles for the Texans and was part of the Texans’ 2013 Lone Star Conference championship squad and was a first-team CoSIDA Academic All-American.

Moore earned his bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Tarleton State in December, 2014, and was named the Kinesiology Department’s most outstanding graduate. One of 17 recipients of the National Football Foundation postgraduate scholarship and a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy as the top scholar-athlete in college football, he also received the Eddie Robinson Scholarship and was honored as one of nine Texas scholar-athletes by the NFF Gridiron Club of Dallas.

A product of Carrollton, Texas, and a graduate of R.L. Turner High, Moore has a master’s degree in athletic administration from Tarleton State, and is currently pursuing a specialist degree in adult education from Auburn.