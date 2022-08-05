🏈 Kansas Football Fall Camp Update No. 1

Leipold’s second season begins with optimism after Kansas continued improving throughout the season, which was evident in a 57-56 overtime victory at Texas followed by close conference defeats against TCU and West Virginia by a combined nine points. After arriving in April of 2021, Leipold’s first practice as the head man at KU came on the first day of fall camp last season. He’s noticed a significant difference in his program heading into year two.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Under the direction of head coach Lance Leipold, the Kansas Football team opened fall camp on Tuesday, August 2. The Jayhawks are preparing for the start of Leipold’s second season in Lawrence, which begins on Friday, September 2, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium against Tennessee Tech.

"There are so many things that are different, for the better. As we’ve said many times, now our players know coaches and know what to expect. There’s still plenty of new guys out there, so there’s still uncertainty and adapting to the pace. But all in all, we are in a good spot compared to last year."

Quotable #1

“This team can be the best it wants to be. We have to just keep on working, keep in getting better every day and focus on the little things day in and day out.” – Devin Neal

QB1

As he previously mentioned at Big 12 Media Day, Leipold indicated that junior quarterback Jalon Daniels is who he anticipates will be the Jayhawks starting quarterback during the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Daniels was asked about his mindset heading into camp.

“At the end of the day, same preparation. Doesn’t matter which group I’m running with I’m going to keep on trying to get better as a player, keep on trying to get better as a quarterback and as a man.”

Quotable #2

“I think this group has a determination about them and how they want to approach things and change the direction of this program.” – Lance Leipold

It’s not rain, it’s hard work

The second practice of fall camp was moved indoors on Wednesday due to inclement weather in Lawrence. The weather didn’t dampen the Jayhawks mood as the team still got its work in.

Game Respect Game

The Kansas defense had some highlight plays on Wednesday, which was confirmed by junior wide receiver Lawrence Arnold following practice.

Special Guests

The support for Kansas Football has been on display early in fall camp as several members of the athletics staff have been spotted at a practice. While several administrative staff members have been on hand, a pair of fellow Jayhawk head coaches have also been guests of Leipold during a practice. Kansas Women’s Basketball coach Brandon Schneider was on hand during Wednesday’s indoor practice while Jayhawk Volleyball coach Ray Bechard stopped by to check out the action on Thursday morning.

Get Your Tickets

Kansas Football is set to host six games at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in 2022, beginning with the season opener on September 2 against Tennessee Tech. The Jayhawks will also host ACC foe Duke on September 24, before hosting Big 12 opponents Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas.

Season Opener

Year two of the Lance Leipold era kicks off on Friday, September 2, as the Jayhawks host Tennessee Tech at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Game time is set for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast live by Big 12 NOW on ESPN+. The Jayhawks are 1-0 in season openers under Leipold after defeating South Dakota to open the 2021 season.