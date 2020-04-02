🏈 Kansas Football Goes Virtual With Coaches Clinic share Twitter Facebook Mail Empty

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Over the past two weeks, Kansas football assistant coaches took to social media to teach their followers about different football drills, mechanics and more from their specific position group as part of #KUComesToYou. Filmed from the comfort of their homes, the Jayhawk coaches sought to teach about their positions and keep followers engaged with the game of football. Check out each of the coaches had to offer below and follow along on social media for more.

Day One – Brent Dearmon, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach Dearmon kicked off the KU football coaches clinic on March 23, as he introduced several drills that help quarterbacks work on their mechanics, foundation in the pocket, hips and hops, timing and throwing on the run. Dearmon set up several examples of the trash can drill, which helps a quarterback navigate the pocket. Following the video, Dearmon posted additional drills and techniques from his Twitter account, while also sharing ideas with former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner.

Each QB is different usually. For example the two videos I put up, one back foot leads, and the other front foot leads. Whichever they end up feeling the most comfortable with is what I allow them to do. Any knowledge that the legend can share, I will take it. — Brent Dearmon (@BrentDearmon) March 24, 2020 After speaking with @kurt13warner and @QBCountry today, I may be changing to a front foot lead guy. 🤷‍♂️ Willing to listen and learn any chance I get. Great dialogue today with some of the best in the business.

“Iron Sharpens Iron…”#GetTheWheatReady 🌾🌾🌾 — Brent Dearmon (@BrentDearmon) March 25, 2020

Day Two – DJ Eliot, Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers On the second day of the coaches clinic, defensive coordinator DJ Eliot took to his basement to show viewers the proper way to sack the quarterback. In the video, Eliot breaks down the mechanics of sacking the quarterback, where the defender reaches and pins the quarterback’s throwing arm, before draping their body on the quarterback. Eliot introduces several beneficial clips and drills to show his instruction in action, including clips from Bud Dupree (Pittsburgh Steelers), Avery Williamson (Tennessee Titans) and Azur Kamara as a Jayhawk last season. This video shows @Bud_Dupree @AWilliamson54 @kingAzur_ executing the pin and drape technique. #RockChalk https://t.co/iayWnNP5S9 — DJ Eliot (@CoachEliot) March 25, 2020

Day Three – Jonathan Wallace, Special Teams Coordinator/Running Backs Running backs coach and special teams coordinator Jonathan Wallace took viewers through some running back fundamentals on day three that he uses to get his running backs ready to go. Wallace stressed the importance of three things for running backs during the drills – ball security, keeping eyes up and foot quickness.

Time for some fundamentals out of the backfield #KUComesToYou@CoachWallaceKU takes us through some of the drills he uses to get his running backs ready to go 👊 pic.twitter.com/L7G9Q8idgX — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) March 25, 2020 Our 5 points of pressure include… 1) Hawk Claw (Index, Middle Finger, and Thumb)

2) Palm

3) Forearm

4) Airtight Armpit

5) Elbow to Ribcage We will also use a 6th point of pressure in traffic which involves our off hand wrapping our opposite wrist. — Jonathan Wallace (@CoachWallaceKU) March 25, 2020

Day Four – Chidera Uzo-Diribe, Outside Linebackers Day four of the Kansas football coaches clinic featured assistant coach – linebackers, Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who taught us great pass rush techniques. Uzo-Diribe brought three counter moves to the table, including the counter club, counter spin and counter swim techniques, which help pass rushers maneuver past the offensive lineman. Uzo-Diribe stresses the importance of utilizing speed off the edge, allowing for the pass rusher to use a counter move. Uzo-Diribe breaks down the moves in several video clips from practice, showing the different counter techniques in action.

Speed rushes are our fastball pitch.

These rushes are some of our change ups ‼️⚾️ #RockChalk 🔴🔵 #KUComesToYou https://t.co/UIxa5m9rJI — Chidera Uzo-Diribe (@CoachDiribe96) March 26, 2020

Day Five – Luke Meadows, Offensive Line Offensive line coach Luke Meadows brought some great drills and techniques for offensive lineman to use at home and he put them on display with a special guest. Meadows details four things you can do from home to improve your skills on the offensive line including footwork, contact, mental and eating.

Day Six – Joshua Eargle, Tight Ends & Recruiting Coordinator Day six featured Kansas tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Joshua Eargle, who taught us about the “hybrid” position, and their impact in the offense. “They’re called hybrids because they’re the nails that hold everything in the offense together. Just like the quarterback, they need to know what everybody does and how they fit into that and how their assignment fits into that, every single play.” Eargle explains in the video how hybrids work in the KU offense, and their mentality that, “how we do anything is how we do everything.”

Day Seven – Jordan Peterson, Safeties On Tuesday, we learned about takeaways. Assistant coach – Safeties, Jordan Peterson brought drills from the New England Patriots to teach players how to get the ball back to their offense. In the video, Peterson highlights four key components of takeaways including preparation, population, physicality and purpose. Peterson then introduces us to the 2nd man drill and circle chase drill and shows them in action.