🏈 Kansas Football in the Spotlight at Big 12 Media Days

ARLINGTON, Texas — Kansas football was well-represented at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, as head coach Lance Leipold, quarterback Jalon Daniels, running back Devin Neal, linebacker Rich Miller and safety Kenny Logan Jr. took center stage.

Leipold, Logan, Neal, Miller and Daniels met with the media in various capacities throughout the day on Wednesday, including appearances on ESPNU and ESPN+. View photos and videos from the Jayhawks’ appearance at Big 12 Media Days below.