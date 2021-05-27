🏈 Times and Television Plans Announced for First 3 Games

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The times and television plans for the first three games of the Lance Leipold era of Kansas Football have officially been set and the slate includes a nationally televised primetime matchup at Coastal Carolina.

Thursday, ESPN announced its plans for the first three weeks of the season. The Jayhawks will open their 2021 season on Friday, Sept. 3 against the University of South Dakota as previously announced at 7 p.m., on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

The following week, Kansas will travel to Coastal Carolina for a nationally televised showdown with the Chanticleers. That game will be televised by ESPN2 and will kickoff at 6:30 p.m., CT.

Kansas will open Big 12 play a week later with a home game against Baylor at 2:30 p.m., CT on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

All remaining games on the Jayhawk schedule will be announced throughout the season either 12 or 6 days before kickoff.

Season tickets for the 2021 season are now on sale and available here.