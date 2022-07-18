🏈 Kansas Football Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With the 2022 college football season quickly approaching, Kansas Athletics has officially launched single-game ticket sales for the football season at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks are set for a six-game home schedule this season, which opens Friday, Sept. 2 against Tennessee Tech at 7 p.m. Coach Lance Leipold and Kansas will also host ACC foe Duke on Sept. 24, before taking on Big 12 opponents Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas at Memorial Stadium.

Single-game tickets can be purchased here for the upcoming season.

In addition to single-game tickets, season tickets are available and start as low as $185. The Family Zone (two adults and two youth) season tickets have also returned for the 2022 season and includes four tickets for $450. There are also mini plans available, which include Tennessee Tech (opening game), Duke (Family Weekend) and Iowa State (Homecoming). These packages start at $115.

Also new this season is the redesigned and newly constructed Touchdown Club in the south endzone. Premium seats are available in this brand new section.

Students can purchase their combo passes for the season on Enroll and Pay right now for $175. The combo passes include football and men’s basketball season tickets.

Additionally, group tickets are on sale with discounts available by calling the Kansas Ticket Office at 785-864-3141.