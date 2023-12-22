🏈 Kansas Football Travels to Phoenix for Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. UNLV

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Playing in its second bowl game in as many years, the Kansas Jayhawks will take on the UNLV Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona at 8 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 26 on ESPN.

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl will be Kansas’ 14th bowl appearance in program history, where the Jayhawks hold a 6-7 record all-time. After playing Arkansas in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl in 2022, Kansas makes its second-straight bowl appearance for the second time in program history.

This season, Kansas is 8-4 (5-4 Big 12), marking its first eight-win regular season since 2007 and 15th eight-win season in program history. The breakout season led to the Jayhawks playing in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl (formerly the Insight Bowl) for the second time in program history, after defeating Minnesota, 42-21, in Tempe, Arizona following the 2008 season.

Kansas and UNLV will meet for the third time in the series history, as the two teams played in a home-and-home series in 2002 and 2003. Kansas won the most recent meeting in 2003, 46-24, while UNLV won the inaugural matchup in Las Vegas in 2002, 31-20.

The Jayhawks are led by junior running back Devin Neal, who has rushed for 1,209 yards and 15 touchdowns on 183 carries this season, while catching 24 passes for 214 yards and a score. Neal leads a Kansas rushing attack which averages 211.3 rushing yards per game this season, which is the fourth most in the Big 12 this season and 8th most nationally.

Kansas’ offense and defense both rank in the top-half of the Big 12 Conference this season. Kansas’ offense averages 33.6 points per game, which ranks sixth in the Big 12 Conference, along with 434 yards per game, which is the 28th most nationally.

Kansas’ defense has allowed just 377.6 yards per game, which ranks fourth in the Big 12, while allowing just 25.8 points per game. Kansas’ 25.8 points per game allowed is the fewest in a season by the Jayhawks since 2007, while their 13 touchdowns allowed through the air are the fewest since 2000.

UNLV is making its first bowl appearance since 2014 and seventh bowl game overall. The Rebels are led by 2023 Mountain West Coach of the Year Barry Odom, who is in his first season at the school and led the program to its most victories since 1984.

Kickoff for the Guaranteed Rate Bowl is set for 8 p.m. CT with Beth Mowins (Play-by-Play), Kirk Morrison (Analyst) and Stormy Buonantony (Sideline) on the call.