🏈 Kansas Football Unveils Complete 2024 Schedule

The Jayhawks enter the 2024 season following the program’s first bowl win since 2008, defeating UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26, 2023. The bowl victory capped off a historic 9-4 season and brings a promising outlook into the 2024 season.

KU Football will play all six of its home games in the Kansas City metropolitan area. The first two games against Lindenwood and UNLV will be played at Children’s Mercy Park – the home of Sporting Kansas City and the MLS – while the four Big 12 Conference games against Colorado, TCU, Houston and Iowa State will take place at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. For more information on Kansas’ home games, click here.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference announced its 2024 football schedule on Tuesday, completing Kansas’ 2024 schedule, which features six home games that will be played between Children’s Mercy Park and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kansas opens its 2024 season on Thursday, August 29, when the Jayhawks host Lindenwood, who is playing against its first FBS opponent in school history. The meeting will be the first in program history between the programs.

The Jayhawks make their first road trip of the season on September 7, when they travel to Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini. The matchup will be the second in as many seasons following Kansas’ 34-23 victory in Lawrence in 2023. Kansas then plays its final non-conference game of the 2024 regular season on September 14 when the Jayhawks host UNLV.

The Jayhawks open conference play on Sept. 21 when they travel to West Virginia, followed by a return home to take on TCU on September 28.

Kansas gets its first matchup with one of the four new Big 12 members on October 5, when the Jayhawks travel to Tempe, Arizona to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils. The matchup will be the first in program history between the two teams.

Following a bye week, Kansas hosts Houston to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on October 19, followed by the 122nd edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown between Kansas and Kansas State on October 26 in Manhattan. Kansas holds the all-time series record against Kansas State, 65-51-5 all-time, in what is the ninth-most played rivalry in FBS. Kansas then has its second by week to open the month of November.

Kansas plays its first of four games in November against Iowa State at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on November 9. The Jayhawks then travel to Provo, Utah, for the first time on November 16 to take on BYU.

Kansas welcomes Colorado back to the Big 12 on November 23 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for its home finale. The matchup with the Buffaloes will be the 71st in the series history and the first meeting since 2010.

The Jayhawks round out their 2024 regular season schedule with a trip to Waco, Texas to take on the Baylor Bears on November 30.

Fans looking to support the Jayhawks throughout the 2024 season can purchase a full six-game season ticket package beginning at $275. There will also be a family zone opportunity for $200 per ticket. Renewals for 2023 season ticket holders will go on sale Feb. 6, with new sales for the six-game plan beginning on March 12. Full season ticket holders for the 2024 season will have priority for the 2025 season – the first inside the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase a four-game package for the games solely at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with that package slated to go on sale June 3. Single-game tickets will go on sale at a later date.