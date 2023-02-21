🏈 Kansas Football Unveils Key Dates for 2023 Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Entering its 134th season in program history, Kansas football announced several key dates for the 2023 season, which includes the University of Kansas celebrating its 111th Homecoming the weekend of Oct. 28 against Oklahoma and Family Day on Sept. 23 against BYU, among others.

Head coach Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks kick off the 2023 season on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. CT against Missouri State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The Jayhawks are coming off a season that featured Kansas’ first bowl appearance since 2008 and a season that saw three home sellouts and plenty of excitement in Lawrence.

The University of Kansas will celebrate its 111th Homecoming on the weekend of Oct. 28 against Oklahoma, with the Rock Chalk Block Party taking place on Friday, Oct. 27. A full schedule of Homecoming activities will be announced at a later date.

Family weekend is slated for Saturday, Sept. 23 when Kansas welcomes BYU to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. It will be just the second time Kansas and BYU have met on the gridiron, with the last meeting taking place in the 1992 Aloha Bowl in Honolulu, Hawai’i, where Kansas was victorious, 23-20.

The Jayhawks will honor those who serve in our nation’s Armed Forces on Saturday, Nov. 11 for their Salute to Service game against Texas Tech. Kansas will close out its 2023 home schedule by honoring its seniors on Senior Day against Kansas State on Saturday, Nov. 18. The full season promotional schedule including additional theme days, gameday activities and group ticket opportunities will be released at a later date.

Before the Jayhawks begin the 2023 season, they will host their annual Spring Showcase on Friday, April 7 at 7p.m. at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for a day of family fun.

New and renewal season tickets for the 2023 campaign are officially on sale now starting at just $195. Seating options include bowl seating, family zone, the Meritrust Touchdown Club, Field Goal Club and more.

During the purchasing process, fans have the option to add a premium seatback to their order for less than $8 per game. For all season ticket information or to show interest in being contacted by our sales and service team to talk through all seating choices, click here.

Click here for Kansas’ full 2023 schedule.