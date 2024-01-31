🏈 Kansas Football Well Represented at East-West Shrine Bowl, Senior Bowl

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Four Jayhawks will compete in all-star games this week, with Mason Fairchild and Kenny Logan Jr. playing in the East-West Shrine Bowl and Austin Booker and Dominick Puni playing in the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Logan and Fairchild get things going on Thursday night in the 99th East-West Shrine Bowl. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. CT from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, and will be televised on NFL Network. Logan will be wearing No. 11 as a member of the East, while Fairchild will wear No. 89 as a member of the West.

The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest-running college all-star football game in the nation. The event gives top college players a chance to showcase their talents to NFL scouts and a national television audience. The game benefits Shriners Children’s and its mission to provide excellent specialty care for children.

Two days later, offensive lineman Dominick Puni and defensive lineman Austin Booker will play in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. The game kicks off at 12 p.m. CT at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, and will also be televised on NFL Network. Both players will compete on the National Team, with Puni wearing No. 71 and Booker wearing No. 49.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage of the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama for the past 74 years.

Logan and Fairchild were supposed to be joined by quarterback Jason Bean, who accepted an invite to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, but later had to scratch from the game due to illness. Bean and linebacker Craig Young previously played in the Hula Bowl on January 11 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Three other Jayhawks previously played in an all-star game. Cornerback Kwinton Lassiter, defensive lineman Patrick Joyner Jr and linebacker Rich Miller competed in the Tropical Bowl, which was played on January 20 at Municipal Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida.