Kansas Has 88 Student-Athletes Named to Academic All-Big 12 Teams
IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced the 2023 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Teams on Wednesday. A total of 956 student-athletes across the conference were recognized, with 88 Jayhawks receiving the honor. Kansas had 75 student-athletes placed on the first team and 13 on the second team.
The Jayhawks had 13 of their 88 student-athletes earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the fall semester. Those student-athletes included Tabor Allen (football), Makenna Anderson (women’s cross country), Caroline Bien (volleyball), Shira Elinav (women’s soccer), Moira Kelley (women’s soccer), Hallie Klanke (women’s soccer), Kwinton Lassiter (football), Torry Locklin (football), Emily Minard (women’s soccer), Sawyer Schmidt (men’s cross country), Maree Shinkle (women’s soccer), Tanner Talley (men’s cross country) and Tori Wingrove (women’s cross country).
The football program led the way for the Jayhawks with 40 honorees, followed by women’s soccer with 15, men’s cross country with 13, women’s volleyball with 12, and women’s cross country with eight recipients. The volleyball program’s 12 honorees were tied for the most by a Big 12 volleyball team.
To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests.
First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.
See below for a full list of the Jayhawks receiving the honor.
|Academic All-Big 12 Teams
|First Team (3.20-4.00 GPA)
|Name
|Class
|Sport
|Major(s)
|Gabe Birkmeier
|So.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Marketing
|Chandler Gibbens
|Sr.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Accounting
|AJ Green
|Jr.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Chemical Engineering
|Cale Littrell
|Jr.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Ecology, Evolution, & Organismal Biology
|Tanner Newkirk
|So.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Marketing
|TJ Robinson
|Jr.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Accounting / Finance
|Sawyer Schmidt
|So.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Biochemistry
|Chris Stone
|So.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Human Biology
|Tanner Talley
|So
|Men’s Cross Country
|Exercise Science
|Quenton Walion
|So.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Mechanical Engineering
|Peter Walsdorf
|Jr.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Computer Science / Mathematics
|Garrett Wilmes
|R-Fr.
|Men’s Cross Country
|Finance
|Makenna Anderson
|Jr.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Curriculum & Instruction
|Caroline Burrow
|Jr.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Marketing
|Addie Coppinger
|Jr.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Construction Management Certificate
|Kenadi Krueger
|Jr.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Computer Science
|Lona Latema
|Sr.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Alyson Moore
|So.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Sport Management
|Eden Schwarz
|So.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Exercise Science
|Tori Wingrove
|So.
|Women’s Cross Country
|Pre-Nursing
|Grayden Addison
|R-Jr.
|Football
|Finance
|Tabor Allen
|Jr.
|Football
|Business Administration
|Jason Bean
|R-Sr.
|Football
|Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Taiwan Berryhill
|Jr.
|Football
|Communication Studies
|Krishawn Brown
|R-So.
|Football
|Information Systems
|Cobee Bryant
|Jr.
|Football
|Liberal Arts and Sciences
|OJ Burroughs
|Jr.
|Football
|Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Jared Casey
|Jr.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Jalon Daniels
|Jr.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Dre Doiron
|R-So.
|Football
|Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Dylan Downing
|R-Jr.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Mason Ellis
|R-Fr.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Doug Emilien
|R-So.
|Football
|Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Mason Fairchild
|Sr.
|Football
|Chemical Engineering
|Tristian Fletcher
|R-So.
|Football
|Finance
|Mike Ford
|Jr.
|Football
|Communication Studies
|Kalon Gervin
|R-Sr.
|Football
|Curriculum & Instruction
|Jayson Gilliom
|R-So.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Luke Grimm
|Jr.
|Football
|Secondary Education
|Luke Hosford
|R-Jr.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Trevor Kardell
|Jr.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Kwinton Lassiter
|Sr.
|Football
|Sport & Exercise Science
|Torry Locklin
|R-Jr.
|Football
|Sport & Exercise Science
|Landon Nelson
|R-So.
|Football
|Management
|Cole Petrus
|R-So.
|Football
|Management
|Danny Robinson
|R-So.
|Football
|Marketing
|Reis Vernon
|Jr.
|Football
|Accounting
|Davion Westmoreland
|R-So.
|Football
|Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Craig Young
|R-Sr.
|Football
|Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Raena Childers
|Jr.
|Soccer
|Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Magali Gagné
|Jr.
|Soccer
|Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Mackenzie Hammontree
|R-Fr.
|Soccer
|Exercise Science
|Brie Severns
|R-Jr.
|Soccer
|Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology
|Hallie Klanke
|R-Jr.
|Soccer
|Health, Sport & Exercise Science
|Mackenzie Boeve
|Sr.
|Soccer
|Exercise Science
|Kate Dreyer
|Sr.
|Soccer
|Exercise Science
|Avery Smith
|Sr.
|Soccer
|Psychology, Exercise Science
|Moira Kelley
|Sr.
|Soccer
|Psychology
|Shira Elinav
|Sr.
|Soccer
|Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology
|Maree Shinkle
|So.
|Soccer
|Exercise Science
|Lexi Watts
|So.
|Soccer
|Management and Leadership, Pre-Physical Therapy
|Emily Minard
|So.
|Soccer
|Exercise Science
|Melania Pasar
|Sr.
|Soccer
|Exercise Science
|Caroline Bien
|Jr.
|Volleyball
|Accounting
|Katie Dalton
|So.
|Volleyball
|Sport Management
|London Davis
|Jr.
|Volleyball
|Behavioral Neuroscience
|Ayah Elnady
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Business Analytics
|Kennedy Farris
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Nursing
|Brynn Kirsch
|So.
|Volleyball
|Human Biology
|Bryn Mcgehe
|Jr.
|Volleyball
|Community Health
|Kaitlin Parks
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Strategic Communications
|Molly Schultz
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Human Biology
|Rhian Swanson
|So.
|Volleyball
|Elementary Education
|Camryn Turner
|Jr.
|Volleyball
|Sport Management
|Kimberly Whetstone
|Sr.
|Volleyball
|Community Health
|Second Team (3.00-3.19 GPA)
|Treyson True
|So.
|Men's Cross Country
|Finance
|Bryce Cabeldue
|Jr.
|Football
|Business
|Tommy Dunn
|R-So.
|Football
|Marketing
|Donovan Gaines
|R-So.
|Football
|Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Kenny Logan
|Sr.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Richard Miller
|Sr.
|Football
|Sociology
|Mike Novitsky
|R-Sr.
|Football
|Communication Studies
|Jereme Robinson
|Jr.
|Football
|Sport Management
|Tanaka Scott
|R-So.
|Football
|Liberal Arts and Sciences
|Quentin Skinner
|Jr.
|Football
|Communication Studies
|Trevor Wilson
|R-Sr.
|Football
|Liberal Arts and Sciences
|DJ Withers
|R-So.
|Football
|Marketing
|Gabbie Dawe
|R-Sr.
|Soccer
|Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology