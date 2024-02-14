Kansas Has 88 Student-Athletes Named to Academic All-Big 12 Teams

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced the 2023 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Teams on Wednesday. A total of 956 student-athletes across the conference were recognized, with 88 Jayhawks receiving the honor. Kansas had 75 student-athletes placed on the first team and 13 on the second team.

The Jayhawks had 13 of their 88 student-athletes earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the fall semester. Those student-athletes included Tabor Allen (football), Makenna Anderson (women’s cross country), Caroline Bien (volleyball), Shira Elinav (women’s soccer), Moira Kelley (women’s soccer), Hallie Klanke (women’s soccer), Kwinton Lassiter (football), Torry Locklin (football), Emily Minard (women’s soccer), Sawyer Schmidt (men’s cross country), Maree Shinkle (women’s soccer), Tanner Talley (men’s cross country) and Tori Wingrove (women’s cross country).

The football program led the way for the Jayhawks with 40 honorees, followed by women’s soccer with 15, men’s cross country with 13, women’s volleyball with 12, and women’s cross country with eight recipients. The volleyball program’s 12 honorees were tied for the most by a Big 12 volleyball team.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

See below for a full list of the Jayhawks receiving the honor.

  Academic All-Big 12 Teams 
        First Team (3.20-4.00 GPA)
NameClassSportMajor(s)
Gabe BirkmeierSo.Men’s Cross Country Marketing
Chandler GibbensSr.Men’s Cross Country Accounting
AJ GreenJr.Men’s Cross Country Chemical Engineering
Cale LittrellJr.Men’s Cross Country Ecology, Evolution, & Organismal Biology
Tanner NewkirkSo.Men’s Cross CountryMarketing
TJ RobinsonJr.Men’s Cross CountryAccounting / Finance
Sawyer SchmidtSo.Men’s Cross Country Biochemistry
Chris StoneSo.Men’s Cross Country Human Biology
Tanner TalleySoMen’s Cross Country Exercise Science
Quenton WalionSo.Men’s Cross Country Mechanical Engineering
Peter WalsdorfJr.Men’s Cross Country Computer Science / Mathematics
Garrett WilmesR-Fr.Men’s Cross Country Finance
Makenna AndersonJr.Women’s Cross Country Curriculum & Instruction
Caroline BurrowJr.Women’s Cross CountryMarketing
Addie CoppingerJr.Women’s Cross CountryConstruction Management Certificate
Kenadi KruegerJr.Women’s Cross CountryComputer Science
Lona LatemaSr.Women’s Cross CountryLiberal Arts and Sciences
Alyson MooreSo.Women’s Cross CountrySport Management
Eden SchwarzSo.Women’s Cross CountryExercise Science
Tori WingroveSo.Women’s Cross CountryPre-Nursing
Grayden AddisonR-Jr.FootballFinance
Tabor AllenJr.FootballBusiness Administration
Jason BeanR-Sr.FootballLiberal Arts and Sciences
Taiwan BerryhillJr.FootballCommunication Studies
Krishawn BrownR-So.FootballInformation Systems
Cobee BryantJr.FootballLiberal Arts and Sciences
OJ BurroughsJr.FootballLiberal Arts and Sciences
Jared CaseyJr.FootballSport Management
Jalon DanielsJr.FootballSport Management
Dre DoironR-So.FootballLiberal Arts and Sciences
Dylan DowningR-Jr.FootballSport Management
Mason EllisR-Fr.FootballSport Management
Doug EmilienR-So.FootballLiberal Arts and Sciences
Mason FairchildSr.FootballChemical Engineering
Tristian FletcherR-So.FootballFinance
Mike FordJr.FootballCommunication Studies
Kalon GervinR-Sr.FootballCurriculum & Instruction
Jayson GilliomR-So.FootballSport Management
Luke GrimmJr.FootballSecondary Education
Luke HosfordR-Jr.FootballSport Management
Trevor KardellJr.FootballSport Management
Kwinton LassiterSr.FootballSport & Exercise Science
Torry LocklinR-Jr.FootballSport & Exercise Science
Landon NelsonR-So.FootballManagement
Cole PetrusR-So.FootballManagement
Danny RobinsonR-So.FootballMarketing
Reis VernonJr.FootballAccounting
Davion WestmorelandR-So.FootballLiberal Arts and Sciences
Craig YoungR-Sr.Football Liberal Arts and Sciences
Raena ChildersJr. Soccer Liberal Arts and Sciences
Magali GagnéJr.Soccer Liberal Arts and Sciences
Mackenzie HammontreeR-Fr. Soccer Exercise Science
Brie Severns R-Jr. Soccer Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology
Hallie Klanke R-Jr.SoccerHealth, Sport & Exercise Science
Mackenzie BoeveSr. SoccerExercise Science
Kate Dreyer Sr.Soccer Exercise Science
Avery SmithSr. Soccer Psychology, Exercise Science
Moira KelleySr. Soccer Psychology
Shira ElinavSr. Soccer Molecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology
Maree ShinkleSo.Soccer Exercise Science
Lexi WattsSo.SoccerManagement and Leadership, Pre-Physical Therapy
Emily MinardSo.SoccerExercise Science
Melania PasarSr.SoccerExercise Science
Caroline BienJr.VolleyballAccounting
Katie DaltonSo.VolleyballSport Management
London DavisJr. VolleyballBehavioral Neuroscience
Ayah ElnadySr.VolleyballBusiness Analytics
Kennedy FarrisSr. VolleyballNursing
Brynn KirschSo.VolleyballHuman Biology
Bryn McgeheJr. VolleyballCommunity Health
Kaitlin ParksSr. VolleyballStrategic Communications
Molly SchultzSr. VolleyballHuman Biology
Rhian SwansonSo.VolleyballElementary Education
Camryn TurnerJr. VolleyballSport Management
Kimberly WhetstoneSr.VolleyballCommunity Health
        Second Team (3.00-3.19 GPA)
Treyson TrueSo.Men's Cross CountryFinance
Bryce CabeldueJr. FootballBusiness
Tommy DunnR-So.FootballMarketing
Donovan GainesR-So.FootballLiberal Arts and Sciences
Kenny LoganSr.FootballSport Management
Richard MillerSr. FootballSociology
Mike NovitskyR-Sr.FootballCommunication Studies
Jereme RobinsonJr.FootballSport Management
Tanaka ScottR-So. FootballLiberal Arts and Sciences
Quentin SkinnerJr.FootballCommunication Studies
Trevor WilsonR-Sr.FootballLiberal Arts and Sciences
DJ WithersR-So.FootballMarketing
Gabbie DaweR-Sr.SoccerMolecular, Cellular, and Developmental Biology
