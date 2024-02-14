Kansas Has 88 Student-Athletes Named to Academic All-Big 12 Teams

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced the 2023 Fall Academic All-Big 12 Teams on Wednesday. A total of 956 student-athletes across the conference were recognized, with 88 Jayhawks receiving the honor. Kansas had 75 student-athletes placed on the first team and 13 on the second team.

The Jayhawks had 13 of their 88 student-athletes earn a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the fall semester. Those student-athletes included Tabor Allen (football), Makenna Anderson (women’s cross country), Caroline Bien (volleyball), Shira Elinav (women’s soccer), Moira Kelley (women’s soccer), Hallie Klanke (women’s soccer), Kwinton Lassiter (football), Torry Locklin (football), Emily Minard (women’s soccer), Sawyer Schmidt (men’s cross country), Maree Shinkle (women’s soccer), Tanner Talley (men’s cross country) and Tori Wingrove (women’s cross country).

The football program led the way for the Jayhawks with 40 honorees, followed by women’s soccer with 15, men’s cross country with 13, women’s volleyball with 12, and women’s cross country with eight recipients. The volleyball program’s 12 honorees were tied for the most by a Big 12 volleyball team.

To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters and must have participated in 20 percent of their team’s scheduled contests.

First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA.

See below for a full list of the Jayhawks receiving the honor.