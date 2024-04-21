🥎 Kansas Held Scoreless in Series Finale vs. No. 1 Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball was held scoreless in the series finale vs. No. 1 Texas, 7-0, in front of 1,039 fans at Arrocha Ballpark on Sunday afternoon.

Texas took the series sweep, as the Jayhawks fell to 27-17-1 overall this season and 11-10 in Big 12 Conference play. No. 1 Texas improved to 38-6 overall and 17-4 in the Big 12.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Texas forced the Jayhawks into a bases loaded jam with no outs in the top of the first inning. Katie Brooks got out of the inning with a force out at home, followed by a double play to cap off the top half of the first.

In the top of the third inning, the Jayhawks once again escaped the inning with bases loaded, as Hailey Cripe fielded the ground ball and turned two to leave Texas scoreless after three innings.

Angela Price got things going for the Jayhawks in the bottom half of the third inning with a double, her fourth double of the season. One batter later, sophomore Presley Limbaugh singled on a bunt, advancing Price to third base with one out. Limbaugh would later be caught stealing and Price would be stranded at third.

Texas scored first in the top half of the fourth inning as Alyssa Washington stole home following a Texas strikeout. The Longhorns led after four innings, 1-0.

The Longhorns added six runs in the fifth inning, including a three-run home run to left center by Katie Cimusz, as the Longhorns led 7-0 at the end of the fifth inning.

Both teams were held scoreless over the two final innings, as Texas closed out the series with the win, 7-0.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Citlaly Gutierrez (8-0)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO

Loss: Katie Brooks (12-4)

Final line: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 4 BB, 1 SO

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I thought we played a much more competitive game today. Six of the seven innings were solid softball for us. Defensively, we turned four double plays. (Hailey) Cripe has been a stud at shortstop. We’re getting the stops, we just have to figure out how to push some runs across when we have runners on base. Got a big week ahead of us, Kansas City on Wednesday and then at Oklahoma State next weekend. Big week ahead of us, we have to rebound, put this behind us, learn from it and move forward.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

In the bottom of the third inning, Price hit her fourth double of the season and second in the last week (at Missouri State, April 19, 2024).

Limbaugh added two hits on Sunday, marking her 10th multi-hit game of the season. Limbaugh finished the series vs. Texas with four hits in nine at bats. She also extended her hitting streak to 12 games.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host its fourth-straight home game as it welcomes the Kansas City Roos to Arrocha Ballpark on Wednesday, April 24, at 5 p.m. CT. Fans that wish to attend the game can purchase tickets here.