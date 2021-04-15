🥎 Kansas Hosts Texas Tech for Big 12 Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team returns home to host Big 12 foe, Texas Tech, in a three-game series beginning on Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m. Action will continue on Saturday, April 17 at 2 p.m. before concluding on Sunday, April 18 at noon.

The Jayhawks are coming off a 4-3 upset win at No. 18 Missouri on April 13. With the win, KU improves to 20-15 on the season. Kansas is taking a 1-5 Big 12 record into the TTU series. The Red Raiders are 16-19 overall and 0-9 in Big 12 play.

The last time the Jayhawks and the Red Raiders met was at the Big 12 Tournament on May 10, 2019 in Oklahoma City. TTU captured a 7-3 victory on the neutral field. During the game, KU’s Brittany Jackson and Morgyn Wynne each tabbed a hit. Wynne also added a RBI and scored a run.

Overall, Kansas leads the series, 38-26. For games played in Lawrence, Kansas, the Jayhawks lead 13-12. The last time both teams met in Lawrence was on April 29, 2018.

Last Outing

The Jayhawks upset No. 18 Missouri, 4-3, this past Tuesday, April 13. It marked the first win for Kansas over Mizzou since 2009. Sydnee Ramsey and Macy Omli led KU at the plate as Ramsey recorded two hits and one RBI. Omli sparked the comeback for KU in the fifth inning with a bases-loaded single through the right side to score two runners. Ashlyn Anderson also hit a solo home run in the third inning to originally get the Jayhawks on the board. This was Anderson’s third home run in the past four games.

From the circle, Hailey Reed picked up her seventh win of the year after pitching 5.1 innings. She struck out one batter before being replaced by freshman Kasey Hamilton. Hamilton pitched the final 1.2 frames and struck out one batter on the way to earning her second save this season.

Up Next

Kansas will remain at home for a midweek matchup against Wichita State on Wednesday, April 21 at 5 p.m. and be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The Jayhawks will then hit the road for a three-game series in Austin, Texas against No. 7 Texas beginning on April 23.