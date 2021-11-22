🏈 Kansas Hosts West Virginia for Senior Day Saturday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will honor 15 seniors on Saturday to close out the 2021 season, when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on FS1.
Among the seniors being recognized on Saturday are, linebacker Nate Betts, offensive lineman Malik Clark, linebacker Nick Channel, linebacker Jay Dineen, quarterback Miles Fallin, offensive lineman Joey Gilbertson, offensive lineman Chris Hughes, defensive end Kyron Johnson, quarterback Miles Kendrick, wide receiver Jamahl Horne, wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II, Adagio Lopeti, fullback Ben Miles, safety Ricky Thomas and cornerback Jeremy Webb.
Kansas (2-9, 1-7) is coming off a two-game road trip to Texas, where they defeated the Texas Longhorns, 57-56 on November 13 in overtime. The Jayhawks then traveled to Fort Worth, Texas on November 20 to take on the TCU Horned Frogs, but fell on a last second field goal, 31-28.
During the two-game swing, quarterback Jalon Daniels went 43 of 60 for 457 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception. Super-senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II also had a big road trip, catching 16 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown over the two games.
West Virginia (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) comes to Lawrence coming off a 31-23 win over Texas last week for its first win in the month of November. The Mountaineers are seeking bowl eligibility for the second-straight season.
Guy Haberman (Play-by-Play) and Charles Arbuckle (Analyst) will have the call on FS1.
Quick Hits
- Kansas returns home for its final home game of the season after scoring 84 points over two games on its Texas swing. It marks the first time the Jayhawks have scored at least 28 points in two straight road games since 2009.
- On Saturday against TCU, quarterback Jalon Daniels completed 22 of 30 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. That performance came on the heels of completing 21 of 30 passes for 202 yards and three touchdowns against Texas. Daniels is the fourth quarterback in college football this year to complete 70 percent of his passes in two-straight road games, joining Will Rogers (Mississippi State), Brock Purdy (Iowa State) and Aiden O’Connell (Purdue).
- Junior safety Kenny Logan Jr., compiled a career-high 15 tackles against TCU on Saturday and added a career-best two tackles-for-loss. He’s the first Kansas defensive back since Chris Harris in 2009 to have at least 15 tackles and two tackles-for-loss in the same game.
- Logan is just the second defensive back in college football to accumulate those numbers, joining Matthew Salopek from Miami of Ohio.
- Logan is now up to 99 tackles on the season and leads the Big 12 in total tackles, tackles per game and solo tackles (69). He ranks fifth in the country in solo tackles and 21st in total tackles.
- Through 11 games, Kansas has committed just 45 total penalties, averaging 4.09 per game. Both figures lead the Big 12 Conference. Kansas ranks fourth nationally in fewest penalties per game. The Jayhawks are being flagged for 33.4 penalty yards per game this season, which ranks tops in the Big 12 and third nationally.
- Additionally, Kansas has lost just 11 turnovers in 11 games this year, which is tied for the best mark in the conference with Oklahoma. The Jayhawks rank 27th nationally. Toledo (6) is the national leader.
- Kwamie Lassiter II hade eight catches last time out against TCU and is now fifth all-time in Kansas school history with 141 career receptions. He would need 14 more catches to move into a tie for fourth.
- Lassiter had 101 yards against TCU, which put him at 1,505 for his career, moving him into 15th all-time in program history. With 14 more yards, he would move into 14th place. Lassiter’s 101 receiving yards marked the third time in his career he posted a 100-yard receiving game.
- Against TCU, Kansas and quarterback Jalon Daniels averaged 11.6 yards per completion, which established a new season-high. The previous best was 10.7 against Oklahoma.