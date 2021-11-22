🏈 Kansas Hosts West Virginia for Senior Day Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks will honor 15 seniors on Saturday to close out the 2021 season, when they host the West Virginia Mountaineers at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on FS1.

Among the seniors being recognized on Saturday are, linebacker Nate Betts, offensive lineman Malik Clark, linebacker Nick Channel, linebacker Jay Dineen, quarterback Miles Fallin, offensive lineman Joey Gilbertson, offensive lineman Chris Hughes, defensive end Kyron Johnson, quarterback Miles Kendrick, wide receiver Jamahl Horne, wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II, Adagio Lopeti, fullback Ben Miles, safety Ricky Thomas and cornerback Jeremy Webb.

Kansas (2-9, 1-7) is coming off a two-game road trip to Texas, where they defeated the Texas Longhorns, 57-56 on November 13 in overtime. The Jayhawks then traveled to Fort Worth, Texas on November 20 to take on the TCU Horned Frogs, but fell on a last second field goal, 31-28.

During the two-game swing, quarterback Jalon Daniels went 43 of 60 for 457 yards, five touchdowns and just one interception. Super-senior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II also had a big road trip, catching 16 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown over the two games.

West Virginia (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) comes to Lawrence coming off a 31-23 win over Texas last week for its first win in the month of November. The Mountaineers are seeking bowl eligibility for the second-straight season.

Guy Haberman (Play-by-Play) and Charles Arbuckle (Analyst) will have the call on FS1.

Quick Hits