🏈 Kansas-Illinois Matchup Moved to Friday Night Primetime Slot on ESPN2

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football will host a weekday game on an ESPN platform for the first time since 1995 when the Jayhawks welcome Illinois to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Friday, Sept. 8. ESPN announced Thursday that the Kansas-Illinois matchup – originally scheduled for Sept. 9 – has been moved up a day, so the game can be a nationally televised primetime matchup to kick off Week 2 of the college football season. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m., on ESPN2 on Sept. 8. To help accommodate the move, Kansas also moved its season opener against Missouri State back one day to Friday, Sept. 1. That game will kick off at 7 p.m., and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN Plus.

"This is an incredible opportunity for Kansas Football to be featured on primetime. We look forward to showcasing a program on an unrivaled trajectory to a national audience against a high-quality opponent. This is a testament to a new era of KU Football and a group of young men and coaching staff who have worked tirelessly to restore pride and belief in this program. We expect this will be a highly viewed early season game and an outstanding sell-out environment at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium." Director of Athletics, Travis Goff

Kansas has not been selected for an ESPN nationally televised home weekday game since beating TCU 38-20 on ESPN in 1995. However, coming off a six-win season in 2022 that also featured Kansas Football hosting ESPN’s College GameDay for the first time ever, the Jayhawks find themselves in the national spotlight in a compelling matchup against a Fighting Illini team that went 8-5 last season and appeared in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Mississippi State.

"We are excited to play a home game in primetime on a night where our players will be seen by a national audience." Head Coach Lance Leipold