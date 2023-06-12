Kansas’ Jill Larson Bradney Inducted into Kansas Sports Hall of Fame

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas three-sport alum Jill Larson Bradney (1978-81) has been named one of 12 inductees to be added to the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame (KSHOF), Class of 2023, the KSHOF announced on Monday. The Class of 2023 will be inducted on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, Kansas.

Members of the KSHOF class of 2023 include Larson Bradney, Russ Jewett, Lynbert Johnson, Oscar Johnson, Brent Kemnitz, Christie Allen Logue, Harold McSpadden, Ray Mueller, Ted Power, Kim Røentved, Ricky Ross and Sara Lungren Walkup.

Larson Bradney was a three-sport athlete at Kansas, competing in basketball, softball, and volleyball as a Jayhawk. Softball was where she made a name for herself as she was the first Jayhawk to be selected as an All-American First Team by the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women, in 1981, and was a three-time All-Big Eight performer over her career.

As a senior, Larson Bradney was a first-team all-region selection and was named to the Big Eight Championships All-Tournament Team. Larson Bradney led the team in six different offensive categories: hits (43), runs (17), doubles (4), RBIs (17), home runs (1), and batting average (.341). In her career as a Jayhawk (1978-81), Larson Bradney registered a batting average of .341, listing her sixth in Kansas’ all-time career records.

Larson Bradney is one of four Jayhawks to have their softball uniform retired, with her #22 jersey being retired in 2015. She was also inducted into the KU Booth Hall of Athletics in 1981

Larson Bradney was coached under Bob Stanclift, who led the Jayhawks to a winning season during each of her years at KU. Following her playing career, Larson Bradney taught at Perry-Lecompton for 35 years and coached softball and volleyball for 37 years.

The 12-member class raises the total number of Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inductees to 329.

Online sales for 2023 induction ceremony tickets go live Monday, August 1, 2023, at www.kshof.org. For ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities, please call 316-262-2038.