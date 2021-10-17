🏈 Matchup With No. 4 Oklahoma Scheduled for 11 a.m., on ESPN

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks will host No. 4 Oklahoma at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 23, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the Big 12 Conference announced late Saturday night. The game will air on ESPN.

The meeting between Kansas and Oklahoma will be the 111th in the series history, including the 54th hosted in Lawrence. The Sooners hold an all-time advantage of 78-27-6 in the overall series and own a 36-14-3 advantage in Lawrence.

The Jayhawks will play on ESPN for the first time this season, having played on ESPN2, ESPN+ and the ESPN’s ACC Network previously this season. Kansas enters with a 1-5 mark, while Oklahoma is 7-0 after a 52-31 win over TCU on Saturday.