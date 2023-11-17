🏈 Kansas Plays Last Game in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium Before Transformation

Gateway District Info

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Saturday’s Dillons Sunflower Showdown will serve as the end of an era as it is the final game played in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium as we know it. The home of the Jayhawks takes on significant changes following the 2023 season with the transformation of the University of Kansas Gateway Project.

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has stood since 1921 and has seen 102 years of games played. It was the first stadium built on a college campus West of the Mississippi River and it remains the seventh-oldest collegiate stadium in the nation.