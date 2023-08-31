⚽️ Kansas Powers Past Arkansas State 3-0 to Remain Unbeaten

LAWRENCE, Kan. – On a night when the soccer program honored newly inducted Kansas Athletics Hall of Fame member Liana Salazar, Kansas defeated Arkansas State 3-0 at Rock Chalk Park Thursday. Lexi Watts, Brie Severns and Montelene Dymond all scored goals and Hallie Klanke had two assists for the second straight game.

With the victory, Kansas (3-0-2) remained unbeaten on the season. The last time Kansas was unbeaten through the first five games was the 2018 season when the Jayhawks made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas controlled the game from the start with a goal less than two minutes into the match. Watts redirected a cross into the box from Klanke to put the Jayhawks ahead 1-0 in the second minute. The goal was the second of the season for Watts. The score remained 1-0 into halftime.

“I think coming out at the beginning of the game and being ready to go is a challenge that as a coaching staff we have to get the players ready, and they mentally have to get into the right spots to be able to compete right away,” head coach Mark Francis said about the fast start. “We did it in the Colorado College game too. We came out firing on all cylinders. Starting fast like that sets the tone and I think the girls have done a really good job of that, especially in the last couple games.”

Early in the second half, Severns capitalized on an opportunity in the box. Watts passed the ball to Klanke who found a wide open Severns to put the ball in past a diving goalkeeper. The goal extended the Jayhawks’ lead to 2-0. The assist by Klanke was her second of the night and fourth in the last two games.

The Jayhawks added one more goal in the 76th minute. A cross into the box from Siera Herbert was deflected by an Arkansas State defender right to Montelene Dymond making a run into the box. Dymond snuck the ball inside the left post to give the Jayhawks a 3-0 lead and secure the KU victory.

Super-senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar recorded her second shutout of the season and sixth of her career in the game. Defensively, the Jayhawks held the Red Wolves to only one shot on goal.

Kansas held a 24-3 advantage on shots, including a 12-1 edge for shots on target. Watts led the team with six shots in the match followed by Dymond with four attempts.

NOTES

• Kansas has not suffered a loss through the first five games of the season for the first time since 2018.

• Kansas has double-digit shots on goal in consecutive games for the first time since Oct. 21-23, 2011.

• Kansas has at least 20 shots in back-to-back games for the first time since Sept. 8-11, 2022.

• Kansas has outscored their opponents 10-1 at Rock Chalk Park this season.

• Klanke has multiple assists in two straight games for the first time in her career. She has four assists in the last two games.

• Watts, Severns and Dymond all now have two goals this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas will look to remain unbeaten on Sunday against Missouri at Rock Chalk Park for Pack the Pitch. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and the game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

