🏈 Kansas Ranked No. 23 in Final AP Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Following its first nine-win season since 2007 and first bowl victory since 2008, the Kansas Jayhawks finished the season ranked No. 23 in the final Associated Press Poll, released on Monday night.

The No. 23 ranking is Kansas’ first time being ranked to finish the season since 2007, when Kansas finished the season ranked No. 7. It is Kansas’ eighth time being ranked to finish the season in program history.

The Jayhawks finished the season with a 9-4 record, finishing the season with a 49-36 victory over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 26 in Phoenix. Under the direction of head coach Lance Leipold, it marked the Jayhawks’ seventh nine-win season in program history and first since 2007.

Kansas finished in the top-10 in numerous statistical categories during the 2023 season, including No. 10 in 3rd down conversion percentage (48.3%), No. 8 in rushing offense (206 ypg), No. 7 in passing efficiency (167.0) and No. 8 in defensive touchdowns (4), among others.

Kansas was 5-2 in games played at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, which was the most wins at home since 2008. The Jayhawks sold out four of those games, leading to a season attendance of 321,219, which was the most in a single season since 2009.

On October 28, Kansas hosted FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff prior to its upset win over No. 6 Oklahoma. The Jayhawks are just one of six programs to host both ESPN College Gameday and FOX Big Noon Kickoff on campus since the start of the 2022 season.

In addition to their play on the field, the Jayhawks were equally as impressive off the field. Kansas Football set its fall semester GPA program record at 3.14, marking its third-consecutive semester with a record GPA. The Jayhawks also contributed a program record 504 hours of community service during the summer of 2023.