👟 Kansas Relays Return for 101st Year

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Track and Field team will be hosting the 101st annual Kansas Relays from April 18-20 on their home track at Rock Chalk Park.

This meet will feature 37 men and 43 women competing in the iconic powder blue and pink Kansas Track uniforms, as well as 13 unattached Kansas men and nine unattached Kansas women across various events throughout the weekend.

The Relays will kick off with a collegiate-only day on Thursday, with the men’s hammer throw starting at 2 p.m. Women will follow, and then the running events will get underway with the unseeded women’s 800m at 7 p.m. Finals of the unseeded 3000 steeplechase, the seeded 5000m and the seeded 10,000m will all occur on Thursday evening starting at 8:20 p.m.

Friday’s events will begin to incorporate high school competitors, with the first event of the day being the girls four-mile relay at 9 a.m. Field events will then kick off with girls’ javelin at 10 a.m. The collegiate competition on the track will get underway at 9:55 a.m. with the women’s 100m hurdle prelims, while the first collegiate field event will not be until 1 p.m. with the women’s shotput.

Things will wrap up on Saturday as both track and field will both kick off at 9 a.m., with boys’ javelin happening on the infield and the girls’ sprint medley relay in the oval. Fans can see the college competitors starting approximately 11:47 a.m. with the women’s 4x100m relay finals, then turn to the field at 12:30 p.m. for the men’s javelin throwers.

For a full schedule of events, fans can click on this link. For any updates regarding weather, schedule changes, meet information and all other things Kansas Relays, make sure to bookmark the meet hub.

Anyone in attendance is also encouraged to follow along through the meet’s “X” page, @KU_Relays for real-time results and updates.