⚽️ Kansas Remains Unbeaten After Sunday Night Draw with Missouri

LAWRENCE, Kan. – On a Sunday evening where nearly 1,200 fans made their way to Rock Chalk Park, Kansas played Missouri to a 2-2 draw to remain unbeaten on the season. Kate Dreyer and Hallie Klanke each scored in the match. The game was pushed back to a 7 p.m. CT kickoff due to excessive heat.

Both Kansas goals came in the second half while trailing in the game. Down 1-0, Dreyer’s goal came in the 71st minute on a header off a corner kick from Moira Kelley. Klanke’s goal came 15 minutes later, with the Jayhawks trailing 2-1, on a cross from Olivia Page that she put in the top left corner of the net.

“It was a really gutsy performance by the group to dig down deep,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “Especially the last 15 [minutes], when they came back with the goal, and for us to battle back and tie it again, especially physically how tired we were with the lack of subs that we had today. It was a gutsy performance by the group.”

Missouri got on the scoreboard first on Sunday in the ninth minute. After a shot off the goal post, Missouri scored on an own goal by Kansas. Missouri maintained that 1-0 lead heading into the half.

Kansas (3-0-3) found the equalizer in the 71st minute. On the only KU corner of the game, Kelley sent a ball to the back post that Dreyer got her head on and was able to sneak past the goalkeeper. The goal tied the game at 1-1.

Less than five minutes later in the 75th minute, Missouri regained the lead. Jessica Larson scored on a pass from Kylee Simmons to give the Tigers a 2-1 advantage.

Never out of the game, Kansas responded in the 86th minute. Klanke scored her third goal of the season, on a cross from Page to tie up the match at 2-2.

“Every single person stepped up, which I think is such a cool thing about our team,” Klanke said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or how many minutes you’re playing, you’re going to get the absolute best that you have, and they’re going to give everything for the team. I think that’s why we have had so much success this season.”

Kansas had five shots in the game, with two of those shots being on target. Both of the shots on goal went in for the Jayhawks.

NOTES

• Kansas has not suffered a loss through the first six games of the season for the first time since 2018.

• Klanke scored her third goal of the season and fifth of her career. Klanke has eight points in her last three games.

• Dreyer scored her first goal of the season and fourth of her career.

• Kelley tallied her second assist of the season and sixth of her career.

• Page recorded her first career assist.

UP NEXT

Kansas will look to keep their unbeaten streak alive as they head down the road to play UMKC on Thursday night for its first of five straight matches on the road. The match against the Kangaroos is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on the Summit League Network.