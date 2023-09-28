⚽️ Kansas Remains Unbeaten at Home After Scoreless Draw Against Baylor

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In the Big 12 home opener at Rock Chalk Park, the Kansas Jayhawks and Baylor Bears battled to a 0-0 draw. The Jayhawks remained unbeaten at home and earned a point in the conference standings.

Kansas moved to 3-3-6 on the season with the draw and 0-2-2 in Big 12 play. Baylor is now 5-5-2 on the year and 0-3-1 in conference action. KU is 2-0-3 at Rock Chalk Park this season.

“There’s a lot of positives, I thought we played really well. Some of the things we did in possession, and we defended really well, and I thought in the run of play by far we had the better chances,” Head Coach Mark Francis said.

In the first half, both teams played a back-and-forth game. Baylor held a 9-6 edge on shots in the half, but super-senior goalkeeper Melania Pasar made four saves to keep the game scoreless at the break. Pasar finished with seven saves in the match. The clean sheet was her third of the season and she has at least five saves in seven matches this season.

The second half was much like the first half, with opportunities for both teams. Kansas carried possession for a lot of the half and outshot the Bears 13-7 in the second frame. For the game, Kansas held a 20-16 advantage on shots.

In the match, senior Mackenzie Boeve, sophomore Maree Shinkle and freshman Caroline Castans all set a new career high for shots. Boeve and Shinkle tied for the most shots on the team with four, while Castans had three attempts.

UP NEXT

Kansas will look to stay undefeated at home in its next match on Sunday against No. 21 Texas at Rock Chalk Park. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

