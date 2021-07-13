🥎 Kansas Softball Adds Brynn Minor as Director of Operations

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Former Kansas pitcher Brynn Minor has been named director of softball operations for the 2021-22 season, head coach Jennifer McFalls announced on Monday.

A native of Wichita, Kansas, Minor will assist with the day-to-day operations of the program, including but not limited to travel arrangements, managing schedules, organizing summer camps and more.

“I am excited because Brynn is excited,” McFalls said. “She has so much love for Jayhawk softball. We got lucky when we kept her around as our graduate manager the last two years as she worked towards her master’s degree. We lost a great director of operations in Cacy Williams, but we were fortunate that Brynn had to opportunity to shadow Cacy this past season to better understand the position so we haven’t lost a beat during this transition. Brynn is going to be tremendous at the job. Having an alum on staff that can continue to help us connect with past and future Jayhawks will be significant for our program.”

Minor begins her fifth-consecutive season with Kansas softball this fall after completing her playing career as a pitcher and utility player for the Jayhawks. She played in 64 games in the Crimson and Blue after transferring from Butler County Community College prior to her junior season. While a student-athlete, Minor was named a Big 12 All-Academic First Team selection before graduating in December of 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Education, Exercise Science.

Most recently, Minor served as the graduate manager with the Kansas softball program where she assisted the pitching staff with development of players, created a game plan and delivered pitching philosophy to current student-athletes. Minor was also responsible for all in-game and practice film while developing an up-to-date scouting report of teams prior to competition. Minor obtained a Master of Science in Education, Exercise Science in May of 2021.