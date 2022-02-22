🥎 Kansas Softball has Weekend Schedule Altered

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Softball team’s upcoming schedule this weekend at the Wooo Pig Classic in Fayetteville, Arkansas, has been modified, due to expected inclement weather in that area.

The Jayhawks will now play four games this weekend, rather than five. The team will play two games on Saturday and two on Sunday. The Jayhawks’ first game is now scheduled for Saturday at 12 p.m. CT against Louisville, followed immediately by a 2:30 p.m. CT first pitch against host Arkansas.

Kansas will play its final two games of the weekend on Sunday with the first against Nebraska at 10 a.m. CT and the second against Arkansas at 2:45 p.m.

