🥎 Kansas Softball Ranked No. 20 in Latest Softball America Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After sweeping No. 14 Baylor at Arrocha Ballpark last weekend, Kansas softball has been ranked No. 20 in the latest Softball America poll announced Monday. The No. 20 ranking for Kansas in the Softball America poll marks the first time the Jayhawks have been ranked since 2015.

Kansas is 19-7-1 on the season and 4-2 in Big 12 play, the best start in conference play since 2016. The 19-7-1 start is also the best start to a season since a 20-7 start in 2018.

The Jayhawks are one of the hottest team in the nation, having won 16 of their last 18 contests. Last week, Kansas went 5-0 with a doubleheader sweep of Wichita State and then three more wins over No. 14 Baylor, highlighted by two shutouts on Saturday and Sunday. The series sweep against Baylor was the first series sweep against a ranked Big 12 opponent since Kansas swept No. 5 Oklahoma in a two-game series in 2005.

Katie Brooks and Kasey Hamilton each continued their strong seasons last week with dominant performances against the Shockers and Bears. Brooks earned three more wins, along with two complete-games and one complete-game shutout. Hamilton also pitched two complete-games and earned the save against Baylor in the second game of the series.

For the season, Brooks is 9-1 and Hamilton is 7-5, with both sporting ERAs under 2.40. Campbell Bagshaw is leading the team with an average of .319 and 23 RBI. Bagshaw hit her first two career home runs last week, with her first being a grand slam.

The 20th ranked Jayhawks will look to continue their hot start as they take on No. 16 Missouri on Wednesday, March 20, at 5 p.m. CT. Fans can catch the action via Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.