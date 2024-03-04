🥎 Kansas Softball Set For Home Opener

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team will host its first home game of the season on March 5 at 5 p.m. CT as the Jayhawks take on Creighton at Arrocha Ballpark. Kansas currently sits at 12-5-1 with a win-streak of nine and ranks 34th on the RPI list.

Last weekend, Kansas defeated Austin Peay 5-2 before sweeping its doubleheader at Belmont, coming away with a 1-0 victory in eight innings and a 5-4 win. Kansas hit its most home runs of the season in its second contest against Belmont, with Aynslee Linduff and Hailey Cripe getting their first home runs of the season.

The sophomore class has been leading the way offensively for Kansas, as Presley Limbaugh (.449), Linduff (.385), Campbell Bagshaw (.349) and Cripe (.305) all hold averages above the .300 mark. Limbaugh leads the team in eight offensive categories, most notably hits (22), triples (2) and on-base percentage (.542).

Kasey Hamilton has led the way for the pitching staff this season, throwing 49.1 innings. She has tossed three-straight complete-game shutouts in her last three starts, including victories over UTSA (Feb. 22), No. 18 Texas A&M (Feb. 24) and Belmont (March 2). Hamilton leads the Big 12 and ranks 8th nationally with three shutouts.

Getting the majority of the other innings is Katie Brooks, who has seen 39.1 innings so far in the circle. Brooks leads the team with 40 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.78.

Last season, Kansas hosted 18 games at Arrocha, including wins over South Dakota State, Tulsa (twice), Nebraska, Kansas City, No. 18 Wichita State, Iowa State and a series win over Texas Tech.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans are encouraged to follow live stats throughout the game, as well as follow the official Kansas Softball X Account for live updates throughout the contest.