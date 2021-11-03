🥎 Kansas Softball Unveils 2022 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball unveiled its full 2022 schedule on Wednesday, highlighted by a series of competitive non-conference tournaments before leading into Big 12 Conference play in March.

“We’re excited to compete in some highly-competitive tournaments with some teams in the SEC, Pac-12 and others. We feel like we have a good spring lined up and we look forward to getting out there,” Head Coach Jennifer McFalls said.

The Jayhawks will open the spring slate at the Grand Canyon Tournament on February 11-13 in Phoenix, Arizona, before playing in three more tournaments on the road, including the Texas A&M Tournament (February 18-20) in College Station, Texas, the Arkansas Tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas (February 25-27) and Judi Garman Classic (March 3-5) in Fullerton, California.

Kansas will then return home to host the Jayhawk Invitational (March 10-13) and Rock Chalk Challenge (March 18-20) at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence. The Jayhawks will then travel to Wichita, Kansas to take on Wichita State on March 23.

The Jayhawk open conference play at home against Texas March 25-27, then play host to Missouri on March 30 at Arrocha Ballpark. Kansas then hits the road for its first conference series at Texas Tech April 1-3, before returning home to host Baylor (April 8-10) and Kansas City (April 12).

On April 14-16, Kansas will hit the road to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on Oklahoma State at Cowgirl Stadium, before returning to Lawrence for two-straight home series against North Texas (April 22-23) and Oklahoma (April 29-May 1). The Jayhawks close out the 2022 Big 12 schedule May 6-8 in Ames, Iowa when they take on Iowa State.

The 2022 Big 12 Tournament is scheduled for May 12-15 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

All dates are subject to change, with more information regarding attendance and ticketing at home events to be made available at a later date.