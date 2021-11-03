Open Search
🥎 Kansas Softball Unveils 2022 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball unveiled its full 2022 schedule on Wednesday, highlighted by a series of competitive non-conference tournaments before leading into Big 12 Conference play in March.

“We’re excited to compete in some highly-competitive tournaments with some teams in the SEC, Pac-12 and others. We feel like we have a good spring lined up and we look forward to getting out there,” Head Coach Jennifer McFalls said.

The Jayhawks will open the spring slate at the Grand Canyon Tournament on February 11-13 in Phoenix, Arizona, before playing in three more tournaments on the road, including the Texas A&M Tournament (February 18-20) in College Station, Texas, the Arkansas Tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas (February 25-27) and Judi Garman Classic (March 3-5) in Fullerton, California.

Kansas will then return home to host the Jayhawk Invitational (March 10-13) and Rock Chalk Challenge (March 18-20) at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence. The Jayhawks will then travel to Wichita, Kansas to take on Wichita State on March 23.

The Jayhawk open conference play at home against Texas March 25-27, then play host to Missouri on March 30 at Arrocha Ballpark. Kansas then hits the road for its first conference series at Texas Tech April 1-3, before returning home to host Baylor (April 8-10) and Kansas City (April 12).

On April 14-16, Kansas will hit the road to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on Oklahoma State at Cowgirl Stadium, before returning to Lawrence for two-straight home series against North Texas (April 22-23) and Oklahoma (April 29-May 1). The Jayhawks close out the 2022 Big 12 schedule May 6-8 in Ames, Iowa when they take on Iowa State.

The 2022 Big 12 Tournament is scheduled for May 12-15 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex.

All dates are subject to change, with more information regarding attendance and ticketing at home events to be made available at a later date.

DateGameTime LocationStadium
February 11 vs. Fordham9:30 a.m.Phoenix, Ariz. GCU Softball Stadium
February 11vs. Weber State12:00 p.m.Phoenix, Ariz. GCU Softball Stadium
February 12vs. Northern Colorado2:30 p.m.Phoenix, Ariz. GCU Softball Stadium
February 12vs. Grand Canyon7:30 p.m.Phoenix, Ariz. GCU Softball Stadium
February 13vs. Northern Colorado11:30 a.m. Phoenix, Ariz. GCU Softball Stadium
February 18TBDTBDCollege Station, TexasDavis Diamond
February 18TBDTBDCollege Station, TexasDavis Diamond
February 19TBDTBDCollege Station, TexasDavis Diamond
February 19TBDTBDCollege Station, TexasDavis Diamond
February 20TBDTBDCollege Station, TexasDavis Diamond
February 25vs. Louisville10:00 a.m.Fayetteville, Ark. Bogle Park
February 25vs. Nebraska12:15 p.m.Fayetteville, Ark. Bogle Park
February 26vs. Louisville12:15 p.m.Fayetteville, Ark. Bogle Park
February 26vs. SEMO7 p.m.Fayetteville, Ark. Bogle Park
February 27vs. Arkansas12:15 p.m.Fayetteville, Ark. Bogle Park
March 3vs. Fullerton 3:00 p.m.Fullerton, Calif. Anderson Family Field
March 3vs. Loyola-Marymount6:00 p.m.Fullerton, Calif. Anderson Family Field
March 4vs. Arizona State9:00 a.m. Fullerton, Calif. Anderson Family Field
March 4 vs. UCLA2:30 p.m.Fullerton, Calif. Anderson Family Field
March 5vs. Utah10:00 a.m. Fullerton, Calif. Anderson Family Field
March 10vs. Missouri State5:00 p.m. Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
March 11vs. Wichita State5:30 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
March 12vs. SEMO3:00 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
March 12vs. Iowa5:30 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
March 13 vs. SEMO 12:30 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
March 18vs. Tulsa3:00 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
March 18vs. South Dakota 5:30 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
March 19vs. Tulsa3:00 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
March 19vs. Nebraska 5:30 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
March 20vs. Nebraska12:30 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
March 23at Wichita State6:00 p.m.Wichita, Kan. Wilkins Softball Stadium
March 25vs. Texas6:00 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
March 26vs. Texas2:00 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
March 27vs. Texas12:00 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
March 30vs. Missouri5:00 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
April 1at Texas Tech5:00 p.m.Lubbock, TexasRocky Johnson Field
April 2 at Texas Tech 2:00 p.m.Lubbock, TexasRocky Johnson Field
April 3at Texas Tech12 p.m.Lubbock, TexasRocky Johnson Field
April 8vs. Baylor6:00 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
April 9 vs. Baylor2:00 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
April 10vs. Baylor12:00 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
April 12vs. UMKC6:00 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
April 14at Oklahoma StateTBDStillwater, Okla. Cowgirl Stadium
April 15at Oklahoma StateTBDStillwater, Okla. Cowgirl Stadium
April 16at Oklahoma StateTBDStillwater, Okla. Cowgirl Stadium
April 22vs. North Texas6:00 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
April 23vs. North Texas12:00 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
April 23vs. North Texas2:30 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
April 29vs. Oklahoma6:00 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
April 30vs. Oklahoma2:00 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
May 1vs. Oklahoma 12:30 p.m.Lawrence, Kan. Arrocha Ballpark
May 6at Iowa StateTBDAmes, IowaCyclone Sports Complex
May 7at Iowa StateTBDAmes, IowaCyclone Sports Complex
May 8at Iowa StateTBDAmes, IowaCyclone Sports Complex
May 12-15Big 12 ChampionshipTBDOklahoma City, Okla.USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex
