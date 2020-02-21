🥎 Kansas Splits Two Games to Open Boerner Invitational
ARLINGTON, Texas – Kansas softball split its two games to open up the Boerner Invitational on Friday, falling to the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) 8-7 in game one and defeating Rutgers 10-1 in game two on Allan Saxe Softball Field.
Game One vs. UTSA
Sophomore Sydnee Ramsey opened up the Jayhawks scoring with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 2-1 lead over the Roadrunners. KU would then add on two more runs in the inning increasing its lead to 4-1. Kansas’ offense wasn’t done there as redshirt sophomore Shelby Gayre crushed a two-run home run of her own in the second inning to increase the KU lead to 6-1.
However, the Roadrunners’ offense was not going to be held for long, scoring three runs in the third inning and a grand slam in the seventh to win the game 8-7.
Game Two vs. Rutgers
After falling late in the first game of the tournament, the Jayhawks were looking for a bounce-back performance against the Scarlet Knights. Kansas did just that by scoring seven runs in the first two innings thanks in large part to two home runs by sophomore Morgyn Wynne.
KU would never look back in the contest, adding another three runs in the next two innings to defeat Rutgers 10-1 in five innings.
"I am really proud of our team's response in game two after a really tough loss in game one. That is what happens sometimes when you let teams hang around and you have missed opportunities. I just challenged our team to respond with our bats, and we did and we did it early. It is a game of momentum so I am really proud of what we did offensively against Rutgers. "Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
Key Statistics
- Sophomore Morgyn Wynne finished with a career-high six RBI against Rutgers thanks to two home runs in the contest.
- Redshirt sophomore Sydnee Ramsey finished a combined 3-for-7 (.429) with five RBI and two runs in the Jayhawks two games. This included a two-run home run against the Roadrunners.
- Freshman Tatum Goff received her second win of the season against Rutgers. She finished with five strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work.
- Junior Brittany Jackson went a combined 4-for-8 (.500) with three runs in KU’s two games.
- Senior Hailey Reed had a season-high eight strikeouts against UTSA in 4.0 innings of action.
Next Up
- Kansas will take on tournament host the University of Texas at Arlington (UTA) on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 12:30 p.m. (CT).