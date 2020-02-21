🥎 Kansas Splits Two Games to Open Boerner Invitational

ARLINGTON, Texas – Kansas softball split its two games to open up the Boerner Invitational on Friday, falling to the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) 8-7 in game one and defeating Rutgers 10-1 in game two on Allan Saxe Softball Field.

Game One vs. UTSA

Sophomore Sydnee Ramsey opened up the Jayhawks scoring with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning to take an early 2-1 lead over the Roadrunners. KU would then add on two more runs in the inning increasing its lead to 4-1. Kansas’ offense wasn’t done there as redshirt sophomore Shelby Gayre crushed a two-run home run of her own in the second inning to increase the KU lead to 6-1.

However, the Roadrunners’ offense was not going to be held for long, scoring three runs in the third inning and a grand slam in the seventh to win the game 8-7.

Game Two vs. Rutgers

After falling late in the first game of the tournament, the Jayhawks were looking for a bounce-back performance against the Scarlet Knights. Kansas did just that by scoring seven runs in the first two innings thanks in large part to two home runs by sophomore Morgyn Wynne.

KU would never look back in the contest, adding another three runs in the next two innings to defeat Rutgers 10-1 in five innings.