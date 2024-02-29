🥎 Kansas Starts Tennessee Road Trip With Win

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. – The Kansas softball team defeated Austin Peay 5-2 Thursday night at Cathi Maynard Park. A five-run second inning was enough for Kansas to come away with the victory.

The Jayhawks improved to 10-5-1, while Austin Peay fell to 5-7. The seven game win-streak for Kansas is the longest since April 8-17, 2016.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Addison Purvis got her second start of the season against the Governors. In the bottom of the first, Austin Peay got back-to-back singles and put runners in scoring position after a wild pitch. The scoring threat was neutralized after Purvis forced a groundout to second.

Kansas got its offense going in the top of the second as they scored five runs. Olivia Bruno opened the frame with a walk and came around to score after Campbell Bagshaw smoked a double to right center. In the next at-bat, Ashlyn Anderson roped the ball back at the pitcher for a RBI single. Angela Price and Presley Limbaugh both added singles to load the bases. Aynslee Linduff answered with a two-run single to center and Lyric Moore closed out the scoring run with a RBI groundout to give Kansas a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the second.

Austin Peay got in on the scoring action in the bottom of the second. The Governors added one run after leading the inning off with back-to-back singles. Kansas entered the third with a 5-1 lead.

The Jayhawks had a good scoring opportunity in the top of the fourth. Anderson reached on an error, Limbaugh singled and Linduff reached on an error to load the bases. Kansas was unable to get timely hitting and went into the bottom half of the fourth with the score still 5-1.

Austin Peay got on the board again in the bottom of the fourth. Purvis walked the first batter and another batter reached on a KU error to put runners on first and second. The Governors singled to third to cut into KU’s lead and make it 5-2.

The Governors had another chance to add to its score in the fifth. After Purvis gave up a single to open the frame, Bruno came into the circle for relief. Bruno gave up a single and a walk to load the bases but sat the next batter down on strikes and earned a putout after a groundout to keep Kansas in the lead.

Kasey Hamilton entered in the top of the seventh in the save situation. She earned he r first save of the season after keeping Austin Peay scoreless .

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Addison Purvis (1-0)

Final line: 4.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 SO

Loss: Jordan Benefiel (3-4)

Final line: 1.1 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 1 BB, 1 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Limbaugh went 3-for-3 at the dish as the lead-off batter for Kansas. She tied her career-high in hits (vs. UTA, Feb. 24, 2023) while setting a new season-high. She also scored a run and recorded a putout on the defensive side.

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I was disappointed that we didn’t make adjustments for the second pitcher that they brought in. We had a chance to shut the door early, but we let them stay in the game a little too long. Again, I’m proud of us for continuing to stay the course and get the W tonight. Those are learning opportunities that we have to continue to capitalize on.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

“Being leadoff, you want to get on and start the game off right. That was my mindset going into the game. Throughout the game, I was just trying to get on base and score as many runs as possible. Glad we came out with the win.” – Presley Limbaugh

Kansas improved to 5-1 all-time on leap day.

KU extended its win-streak to seven, its longest since April 8-17, 2016.

Limbaugh tied her career-high with three hits (vs. UTA, Feb. 24, 2023).

Hamilton earned her first save of the season in the circle. That was her first save since the 2022 season and the fourth of her career.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will take the short trip to Nashville to take on Belmont in a three-game series over two days starting Friday, March 1, at 4 p.m. CT. Fans are encouraged to follow along with live statistics or follow the official Kansas Softball X Account for live updates throughout the game.