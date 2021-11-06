🏈 Kansas State Tops Kansas in Sunflower Showdown

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell to Kansas State 35-10 on Saturday in the 119th edition of the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Wildcats took a 21-3 lead at half and held on in the second for the win to improve to 6-3 on the season and 3-3 in Big 12 play. Kansas fell to 1-8 and 0-6 in the conference.

Sophomore running back Deuce Vaughn rushed for 162 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, while also adding six catches for 70 yards. Quarterback Skylar Thompson completed 19 of 24 passes for 244 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Vaughn opened the scoring in the first quarter when he rushed for a 1-yard score with 5:36 remaining in the frame to make it 7-0 Kansas State. The Jayhawks cut into the lead and made it 7-3 when Jacob Borcila connected on a 40-yard field goal with less than three minutes to play in the first.

The Wildcats answered quickly when Thompson hit Malik Knowles for a 68-yard touchdown pass to cap just a two-play, 70-yard drive to make it 14-3 late in the first quarter.

Ben Sinnott added a 1-yard touchdown less than three minutes before half to make it 21-3. After another touchdown from Vaughn, the Jayhawks scored their first touchdown of the game when quarterback Jalon Daniels found super-senior receiver Kwamie Lassiter II for a 15-yard catch and score.

Vaughn scored again in the fourth to make it 35-10, which held up to be the final.

Lassiter led the Jayhawks with six catches for 82 yards and his touchdown. Daniels, who played in relief of Jason Bean and Miles Kendrick, completed 13 of 19 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. Running back Devin Neal rushed for 62 yards on 19 carries, while Trevor Wilson had four catches for 53 yards.

Defensively, Rich Miller led Kansas with eight solo tackles and a pass breakup. Kenny Logan Jr., had seven tackles, while defensive end Malcolm Lee had four tackles and a sack for the Jayhawks. True freshman safety O.J. Burroughs added four tackles and a pass breakup.

The Jayhawks will return to action Saturday, Nov. 13 at Texas. A game time for that matchup should be released late Saturday.