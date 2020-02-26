Kansas Student-Athletes Set Big 12 Record with 22 Recipients of the Dr. Gerald Lage Award

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 Conference announced the recipients of its highest academic honor, the Dr. Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, with 22 Kansas student-athletes earning the accolade. The 22 KU student-athletes are the most recipients in the history of this award and bested the previous KU high of 14 in 2018.

“This is an outstanding achievement for each of our 22 student-athletes and am pleased that Kansas Athletics led the Big 12 Conference in recipients of this prestigious academic award,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “We are proud of the hard work and effort displayed by our student-athletes as they strived to earn the highest academic honor in our conference.”

The following student-athletes will be featured on the video board at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships, scheduled for March 11-15 at the Sprint Center and Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City.

NAME CLASS SPORT MAJOR Samuel Burt Jr. Football Environmental Studies BS Ben Butler Jr. Track & Field/Cross Country Global & International Studies and Spanish Kathryn Castro Jr. Soccer Chemical Engineering Peri Charapich Sr. Swimming & Diving Exercise Science Samantha Dellinger Sr. Softball Psychology, Pre- PA Katie Donnellan Jr. Rowing Accounting and Finance Haley Downey Sr. Swimming & Diving Exercise Science Lauren Fee Jr. Rowing Applied Behavior Science and Psychology Ellie Flanagan Jr. Swimming & Diving Accounting Jaryn Folk Jr. Rowing Aerospace Engineering Cameron Gueldner Jr. Track & Field/Cross Country Exercise Science Julia Isbell Jr. Rowing Dance and Spanish George Letner Sr. Track & Field/Cross Country Biology and Psychology Catherine Liggett Jr. Track & Field/Cross Country Human Biology and Anthropology Sophie Maierhofer Sr. Soccer Business Analytics Becki Monaghan Sr. Softball Business, Marketing Niccolly Viscardi Gallo Ramalho Sr. Basketball Liberal Arts & Sciences Carly Straight Sr. Swimming & Diving Ecology, Evolution & Organismal Biology Jonah Ulane RS Sr. Baseball Business Finance Libby Walker Sr. Swimming & Diving Strategic Communications Andrea Willis Sr. Track & Field/Cross Country Exercise Science Xinyun Yu Sr. Golf Math & Computer Engineering

In order to be eligible for the accolade, student-athletes must have lettered at least once in their career while maintaining residence at their institution for at least one academic year. The honoree, which can only be recognized once, should have 100 hours of earned credit with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.80 at the time of the nomination.

In its 10th year, the award and has recognized a total of 780 conference student-athletes. The award is in memory of Lage, who served as the Oklahoma State faculty athletics representative with the NCAA and the Big Eight/Big 12 Conference from 1983 until his death in 2007. He was the chairman on three occasions (1985-86, 93-94 and 2003 04).