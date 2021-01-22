Kansas Student-Athletes Thriving in the Classroom

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics’ student-athletes thrived in the classroom during the 2020 fall semester, boasting a fall-semester record 3.31 department grade-point average. Additionally, 15 of the teams recorded a GPA of 3.00 or higher, nearly matching the Jayhawks’ 3.00 GPA achieved by every team during the 2020 spring semester.

“Since the onset of the pandemic last March, and all the challenges it has added to daily life, I continue to be astounded by our student-athletes’ determination to achieve more academically.” said Director of Athletics Jeff Long. “I am so proud of their efforts as well as the support from our academic counselors, coaches, and administrators to assist our student-athletes in their pursuit of a degree from the University of Kansas.”

The men’s basketball team set a new team record with a 3.44 grade point average, besting their previous semester-high GPA of 3.31, which was earned during the 2020 spring semester. Kansas swimming & diving posted the department’s highest GPA (3.81), while volleyball was close behind with a 3.71 grade-point average.

In addition to team and department success, 85 student-athletes recorded a 4.00 GPA during the fall semester and 248 tallied a 3.00-3.99 GPA. Overall, 71% of student-athletes on active rosters earned the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll.