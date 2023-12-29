Kansas Student-Athletes Tie Department GPA Record During Fall 2023 Semester

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas student-athletes once again experienced a wildly successful semester in the classroom this past fall, combining for a department grade point average of 3.40.

The 3.40 mark ties a non-COVID era program record for the Jayhawks, which was just established during the Spring 2023 semester. Kansas had 118 student-athletes achieve a perfect 4.0 GPA, up from 89 in the spring. Additionally, 79 percent of student-athletes earned AD Honor Roll mention.

Several teams also established program records this fall. Women’s Golf (3.88), Soccer (3.71) and Baseball (3.61) all set new records, while Rowing (3.49) and Men’s Track and Field (3.23) set non-COVID era records. Football posted a 3.14 GPA, which established a new fall semester (in-season) record for the program.

“Each semester, our student-athletes are raising the bar with their astounding efforts in the classroom,” Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “It is incredibly inspiring watching our Jayhawks create a culture of excellence in everything they do. Their success in the classroom is a reflection of their hard work and dedication, along with the superior guidance of our academic staff, coaching staffs and support staffs throughout our department.”

Every Kansas program posted a 3.0 team GPA or higher during the semester, with Volleyball and Swim and Dive (3.74), Women’s Cross Country (3.67), Men’s Golf (3.62), Tennis (3.59) and Women’s Track and Field (3.50) all posting a 3.5 or higher.

KU student-athletes have now set or tied a program record in three straight semesters. In the fall of 2022, the Jayhawks posted a 3.33 combined GPA, which set a non-COVID era record at the time, before each of the past two semesters at 3.40.