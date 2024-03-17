🥎 Kansas Sweeps Baylor in Three-Game Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Softball team swept Baylor in a three-game series with a 1-0 victory on a windy Sunday at Arrocha Ballpark behind a complete-game shutout from Katie Brooks.

With the victory, Kansas (19-7-1, 4-2 Big 12) won the series outright over Baylor (16-8, 1-5). This is also KU’s eighth shutout of the season. They won their sixth-straight game and remained undefeated at home as they improved to 6-0.

HOW IT HAPPENED

KU started the game by going 1-2-3 on defense through three-consecutive innings, which left the Bears scoreless and the game tied at 0-0. The Jayhawks had zero errors and two strikeouts delivered by Katie Brooks.

In the bottom of the third, KU found its first and second hit of the day with two back-to-back singles up the middle from Aynslee Linduff and Hailey Cripe, which put the Jayhawks in scoring position. With two outs, Olivia Bruno delivered a single to center field, signaling Linduff to come home, but a throw from Baylor’s center fielder to the catcher tagged her at home for the third out.

Baylor answered with two hits after their first out in the top of the fourth inning, putting runners at first and second, but the Jayhawks remained unphased as they executed back-to-back outs on defense.

In the fifth inning, KU got on base with a walk after a nine-pitch battle that Angela Price won. Kansas could not deliver after the walk, leaving Price and both teams scoreless.

To start the bottom of the sixth, Cripe hit a strong double over the Bear’s center fielder, putting her in scoring position and a walk by Bruno would put her at first. Campbell Bagshaw executed a sacrifice bunt and pushed Crip and Bruno to second and third base. An intentional walk then loaded the bases for the Jayhawks with one out.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth inning, Sara Roszak drew a walk after seeing five pitches, giving the Jayhawks their first run of the contest and a 1-0 lead.

The Jayhawks kept the Bears off the board with two groundouts and a flyout, sealing the series sweep and KU’s 1-0 victory.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Katie Brooks (9-1)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO

Loss: RyLee Crandall (7-2)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 5 BB, 8 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brooks improved to 9-1 after throwing a shut-out game against Baylor. She had two strikeouts, zero errors and no balls batted. This would also be the first time in Brooks’ career that she did not allow a walk.

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I think it’s all about mental toughness on Sundays. Sundays are tough, both teams have a lot of information on each other. But we had great energy from the start this morning. I thought our defense was spectacular this weekend, across the board. We got that late in the game when they (Baylor) were putting balls into play. Sara Roszak made a tough play up the middle, and then her confidence at the plate today to draw that walk was huge. The biggest performance today was from Katie Brooks. She made them put the ball in play and didn’t give up a walk. That’s something that she has really been focused on and locked in on. So proud of her for just trusting her defense today. Got a big week ahead of us. We just have to keep the momentum rolling and keep believing in ourselves. ” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

“My mindset going into today was to get groundouts and flyouts. My defense has been working their butt off behind me. They’ve had my back the whole weekend. I just had to go out there and trust them like they have me all weekend.” – Junior Katie Brooks

The Jayhawks swept Baylor in a three-game series for the first time in program history.

This is the eighth shutout of the season for the Jayhawks

Kansas improved to 6-0 at home.

The Jayhawks improved to 3-1 against top-25 teams.

Brooks threw a shut-out game for KU with zero runs, errors, or balls batted. She also did not allow a walk against the Bears, the first time in her career she has not allowed a walk.

Brooks has now thrown five complete games this season, two of which being shutouts. She also earned her ninth victory of the season, a team-high.

Kansas improved to 6-4-1 when out-hit by an opponent.

With her two hits today, Cripe now has eight multi-hit games.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play in its last contest of the six-game homestand as it faces off against longtime rival No. 11/11 Missouri on Wednesday, March 20, at 5 p.m. CT at Arrocha Ballpark in the Border Showdown. Fans can catch all the action via Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, or with live statistics.