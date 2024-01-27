🎾 Kansas Tennis Falls to Notre Dame in ITA Kickoff

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kansas tennis finished its weekend at the ITA Kickoff Tournament by putting up a fight against Notre Dame but coming up short, 4-3 in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday.

The Jayhawks fall to 0-2 in dual matches this season, as Ohio State won the ITA Kickoff Tournament Columbus Regional and will advance to the ITA Indoor National Championships. The Jayhawks faced off against Arizona State on Friday, falling 4-2 in the opening round.

On Saturday, Kansas started off strong in doubles by defeating Notre Dame in a pair of matches. The duo of Gracie Mulville and Heike Janse Van Vuuren defeated Notre Dame’s Carrie Beckman and Page Freeman, 6-4, while Kyoka Kubo and Jocelyn Massey defeated Julia Andreach and Yashna Yallayi, 7-6 (7-2). The pair of victories gave Kansas a 1-0 advantage heading into singles.

Kubo continued her strong performance in singles, as she put Kansas up 2-1 by defeating Notre Dame’s Carrie Beckman, 6-4, 6-1. Kubo capped off a perfect weekend in singles and doubles, earning wins in both matches against Notre Dame and Arizona State.

After Notre Dame evening the score at 2-2, Massey added another point for the Jayhawks by defeating Akari Matsuno, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 in three sets. The Jayhawks led 3-2 with two courts still in action.

Notre Dame finished the match with two straight wins to seal the win, 4-3.

Kansas will return home to the Jayhawk Tennis Center to take on Old Dominion on Sunday, February 11. The match is one of nine home matches slated for the Jayhawks in 2024.

Results (Notre Dame 4, Kansas 3)

Singles

Page Freeman (ND) def. Titova, Maria (KU) 6-2, 6-2 Julia Andreach (ND) def. #110 Mulville, Gracie (KU) 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) Yashna Yellayi (ND) def. Janse Van Vuuren, H (KU) 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 Kubo, Kyoka (KU) def. Carrie Beckman (ND) 6-4, 6-1 Massey, Jocelyn (KU) def. Akari Matsuno (ND) 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 Nibi Ghosh (ND) def. Costache, Silvia M (KU) 6-1, 6-4

Doubles