🎾 Kansas Tennis to Host Iowa State on Saturday

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas women’s tennis returns home to the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Saturday to host the Iowa State Cyclones. The match serves as a non-conference matchup for the two teams, who will also play a Big 12 match on March 28 in Ames.

Saturday’s match against the Cyclones marks the fourth home match of the season for the Jayhawks, where they hold a 2-1 record. Kansas holds a 3-3 overall record in duals this season, after defeating Arizona, 6-1, at home on Feb. 19, then falling to Oklahoma on the road on Feb. 21.

Saturday’s action against Iowa State will begin at 12 p.m., with live stats available here and video feed available here.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas Athletics continues to rely on the advice of the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team on a weekly basis to determine the number of fans permitted in its athletic facilities.

PMAT has set capacity for matches inside the Jayhawk Tennis Center at 96 total patrons with tickets being allotted 90 minutes prior to match time on a first come first serve basis.

Admittance will remain free of charge, but in an effort to control the number of fans permitted, tickets will be given to fans wishing to be in attendance. This will remain the common practice until further notice. Tickets cannot be reserved in advance and will only be available at the front desk of the Jayhawk Tennis Center.

Following Saturday’s match against Iowa State, the Jayhawks will embark on a three-match road trip, before returning home to host Kansas State on March 21 at 2 p.m.