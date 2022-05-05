🥎 Kansas to Close Out Regular Season at Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball (15-31, 2-13 Big 12) will close out the regular season on the road in Ames, Iowa as the Jayhawks take on Iowa State (25-25, 4-11 Big 12) in a three-game series. Game one is set for Friday, May 6 at 4 p.m. CT, followed by a 1 p.m. CT first pitch on Saturday. The series will conclude Sunday at 12 p.m. CT.

This series marks the final regular season series for the Jayhawks and last conference series before heading to the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City next week.

This will be the first time this season that the two teams meet. Kansas leads the series overall 59-43 and in Ames, the series is tied at 19 apiece.

Kansas is coming off of a weekend series against No. 1 Oklahoma where it was swept in a three-game series against the Sooners, who improved to 45-1 on the season. Iowa State just defeated Drake 9-0 in a midweek game on Wednesday.

Lyric Moore and Ashlyn Anderson continue to lead the Jayhawks in hitting. Moore is batting .376 and leads the team with 47 hits. Her 47 hits is tied for the 10th-highest in the Big 12. Anderson leads the team with 14 doubles and 10 home runs. Fourteen is good for the second-highest in the conference in doubles.

Shelby Gayre had a home run in the Oklahoma State series. This marked her sixth of the season and 35th of her career. She currently sits in fourth place for most career home runs by a Jayhawk. Gayre, along with Macy Omli and Cheyenne Hornbuckle just celebrated their senior day last Saturday.

In her last three starts, left-hander Kasey Hamilton has thrown three complete games. This includes a 9-4 victory over North Texas on April 23 where she threw her season-high eight strikeouts.

Iowa State’s Ellie Spelhaug was just named the Big 12 Pitcher of the week. Spelhaug played a part in the Cyclones victory over rival Iowa last week and in the series victory over Baylor. She currently has a 4.13 ERA and has 81 strikeouts through 127.0 innings of work.

Mikayla Ramos leads the Cyclones in hitting. She has a .329 batting average as well as 49 hits, 35 runs and 51 RBI. Carli Spelhaug follows with 47 hits and 52 runs.