🥎 Kansas to Host 3-Game Series Against Nebraska

LAWRENCE, Kan. -The Kansas Softball team’s home opener at Arrocha Ballpark will be taking place earlier than expected. Due to continued inclement weather in Fayetteville, Arkansas that forced the Wooo Pig Classic to alter its schedule, the Jayhawks will now host Nebraska for a three-game series beginning with a doubleheader Sunday.

The Jayhawks and Cornhuskers will face off at 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. CT on Sunday and then again at 1 p.m. CT on Monday. Admission is free for fans to attend. The games will not have concessions available, due to the quick turnaround of the event.

Kansas is off to a 6-4 start this season and is coming off of a 2-3 weekend last weekend in College Station, Texas at the Texas A&M Invitational. The Jayhawks had a 5-1 victory over Stephen F. Austin and an 8-0 win over Missouri State. Kansas opened the season with a successful weekend in Phoenix at the GCU Tournament, going 4-1.

Through the first two weekends of play, Nebraska has an identical record to Kansas at 6-4. The Cornhuskers have won three straight games entering the series against the Jayhawks.

For more information on Kansas Softball, and up-to-the-minute schedule updates, please visit KUAthletics.com and follow the team on Twitter: @KUSoftball.