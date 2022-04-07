🥎 Kansas to Host Baylor in Three-Game Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball will host Baylor in a three-game conference series this weekend at Arrocha Ballpark.

The series starts on Friday a 4 p.m. CT and will continue Saturday at 2 p.m. and conclude on Sunday at 12 p.m.

Overall, Baylor leads the series over Kansas, 40-28 which includes their 16-10 record for games played in Lawrence.

Last year, the two teams played in Waco, Texas and Kansas fell 0-3 in the series. In 2019, the last time the teams played in Lawrence, the Jayhawks won two out of the three games, earning the series win.

Kansas is coming off of a 1-2 weekend in Lubbock, Texas last weekend. In the opening game of the series, the Jayhawks lost 12-9 and fell 2-5 in the second game. On Sunday, the Jayhawks recorded their first conference victory this year when they won 10-4 over the Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks had eight home runs in the weekend series in Lubbock. Haleigh Harper, Cheyenne Hornbuckle and Sara Roszak each hit their first homers of the season while Lyric Moore hit her second, Ashlyn Anderson hit her ninth, Savanna DesRochers hit her fifth, Olivia Bruno hit her sixth and Peyton Renzi hit her third.

Kansas is currently fifth in the conference standings and has a number of players among the top in various categories. Lyric Moore’s .442 batting average is good for the team lead and third highest in the conference. She falls within the top 10 for most hits and is tied for the team lead and second in the conference with Ashlyn Anderson with 11 doubles.

Anderson has the team high with a .721 slugging percentage. This is the ninth-highest in the conference. She also leads the team with nine home runs, sixth highest in the conference. Defensively, Anderson has 66 assists to her credit.

Baylor is currently 18-17 overall and 0-7 in Big 12 play. The Bears are ranked 7th in the conference. Baylor just defeated Lamar on Wednesday night 8-0. Before, the Bears were on a seven-game losing streak, which included weekend sweeps by No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 6 Oklahoma State.

Against Lamar, Pitchers Dariana Orme and Rachel Hertenberger combined for a one-hitter on Wednesday’s 8-0 victory and offensively, Josie Bower hit a two-run home run and Campbell Selman went 3-for-3 at the plate.

McKenzie Wilson ranks first in the Big 12 with five triples on the season. She also leads the team with a .431 season batting average, good for fourth in the conference. Additionally in the Big 12, Wilson is fourth in batting average (.436), second in hits (44) and first for stolen bases (19).

The weekend is also highlighted by a number of activities. On Friday, the team will celebrate Girls and Women in Sports Night. Saturday marks Alumni Day as many former players will return to Arrocha Ballpark. Sunday is Bark in the Park and after the game, kids can run the bases.