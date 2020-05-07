🏈 Kansas vs. Missouri | Fun Facts

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football announced the renewal of one of college football’s oldest rivalries on May 2, 2020 with a four-game series against the Missouri Tigers beginning in 2025. The Border Showdown rivalry is currently the fourth-longest series in the FBS, dating back to 1891, with 120 games played on the gridiron.

Find out more about the history and rivalry between the Jayhawks and Tigers.