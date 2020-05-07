🏈 Kansas vs. Missouri | Fun Facts
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football announced the renewal of one of college football’s oldest rivalries on May 2, 2020 with a four-game series against the Missouri Tigers beginning in 2025. The Border Showdown rivalry is currently the fourth-longest series in the FBS, dating back to 1891, with 120 games played on the gridiron.
Find out more about the history and rivalry between the Jayhawks and Tigers.
Future Series Dates and Location:
Sept 6, 2025 at Missouri – Columbia
Sept 12, 2026 vs. Missouri – Lawrence
Sept 6, 2031 at Missouri – Columbia
Sept 11, 2032 vs. Missouri – Lawrence
- Les Miles is 1-1 against Missouri as a head coach, including a 20-17 victory over the Tigers on Oct. 23, 2004.
- Kansas and Missouri have played 120 games which started in 1891 and lasted until 2011.
- Tony Sands holds the Kansas record for most yards in consecutive games in 1991, rushing for 104 yards vs. Colorado and 396 vs. Missouri. Sands’ 396 yards on 58 attempts against MU are both single game records at Kansas, while his 396 rushing yards were the second-most in a game in college football history at the time, and currently rank eighth. Sands is also tied for the Kansas single game record for total points with 24 vs. the Tigers in 1991.
- Sands holds the NCAA record for most rushing attempts in a half (34) and rushing attempts in a game (58) against Missouri in 1991.
- Laverne Smith holds the Kansas single game record for game yards per attempt (Min. 15 attempts), averaging 15.7 yards per attempt vs. Missouri in 1976 (236-15).
- Wade Stinson became the first Kansas running back to tally 1,000-yard rushing season in 1950, finishing the season against Missouri, Stinson tallied 102 yards on 22 attempts with one touchdown.
- Of the 16 seasons Kansas has had a 1,000-yard rushing season, only four times have the Jayhawks not played the Tigers.
- Kansas has 23 games where a Jayhawk running back finished with 100 yards against Missouri. Daniel Miller became the first Jayhawk to rush for 100-yards against the Tigers on Nov. 20, 1965. (No records available prior to the 1961 season).
- Todd Reesing tallied a 74-yard pass against Missouri in 2009, his longest pass of the season. Mike Norseth tallied an 87-yard pass against Missouri in 1984, the longest of the season.
- Todd Reesing holds the Kansas record for most career passing yards vs. one opponent, and has 1,285 passing yards in four games against Missouri from 2006-09. Reesing also holds the game record for most passing yards (498) against Missouri, Nov. 28, 2009, and finished with a Kansas single-game record 37 completions against MU in 2008 and 2009.
- Dezmon Briscoe’s 242 yards vs. Missouri Nov. 28, 2009 is the second most receiving yards in a game.
- LeRoy Irvin finished with 21 tackles, the most by a Kansas defensive back in a game, against Missouri Nov. 22, 1979.
- During the 1991 battle against Missouri, Kansas tied a program record 96 plays (82 rush, 14 pass) and set a record for total yards vs. a conference opponent, finishing with 648 against the Tigers.
- In 1975, Kansas finished with 26 rushing first downs against Missouri, setting a program record.
- In 1912, KU defeated Missouri in the Jayhawk’s first Homecoming game at McCook Field, beating the Tigers, 12-3.
- In 1921, Kansas opened play in Memorial Stadium, beating Missouri, 15-9, in front of 15,480 fans.