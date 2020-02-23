🥎 Kansas Wins Boerner Invitational with Win Over Rutgers

ARLINGTON, Texas – Kansas softball claimed the Boerner Invitational championship with its 3-2 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday, Feb. 23, on Allan Saxe Softball Field.

The Jayhawks and the Scarlet Knights faced off for the second time this weekend in the championship game after both teams advanced with wins on Saturday night.

Kansas did not have to wait long before the Jayhawks put runs up on the board, thanks to a two-run home run by redshirt sophomore Sydnee Ramsey in the bottom of the first inning. Rutgers would cut the lead in half with a solo shot home run of its own in the third inning to make it a 2-1 game.

However, that deficit was not one that would remain long as freshman Madison Hirsch would take a pitch deep over the left-field wall for the first home run of her collegiate career in the bottom of the fourth inning.

After the Scarlet Knights got the run back in the sixth inning, freshman Tatum Goff was called upon in the seventh to close out the game for Kansas. She got the first three batters out and sealed the win for KU.

Senior Hailey Reed received her third win of the season in 6.0 innings of action, giving up just five hits in the contest.