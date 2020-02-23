🥎 Kansas Wins Boerner Invitational with Win Over Rutgers
ARLINGTON, Texas – Kansas softball claimed the Boerner Invitational championship with its 3-2 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sunday, Feb. 23, on Allan Saxe Softball Field.
The Jayhawks and the Scarlet Knights faced off for the second time this weekend in the championship game after both teams advanced with wins on Saturday night.
Kansas did not have to wait long before the Jayhawks put runs up on the board, thanks to a two-run home run by redshirt sophomore Sydnee Ramsey in the bottom of the first inning. Rutgers would cut the lead in half with a solo shot home run of its own in the third inning to make it a 2-1 game.
However, that deficit was not one that would remain long as freshman Madison Hirsch would take a pitch deep over the left-field wall for the first home run of her collegiate career in the bottom of the fourth inning.
After the Scarlet Knights got the run back in the sixth inning, freshman Tatum Goff was called upon in the seventh to close out the game for Kansas. She got the first three batters out and sealed the win for KU.
Senior Hailey Reed received her third win of the season in 6.0 innings of action, giving up just five hits in the contest.
"I think more than anything I am just excited for our players to have the confidence to finish and do what we did as a team this weekend. Sunday's are tough. They are tired and fatigued but we didn't want to have any excuses. I am proud of the way we jumped on them in the first inning. We are getting a lot from different players right now and that is the most exciting thing. It has been a team effort this weekend and some really positive things from a lot of different players that give us a lot to build on moving forward."Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
With Sunday’s victory, the Jayhawks move to 6-9 overall on the year and are currently riding a four-game win streak.
Key Statistics
- Redshirt sophomore Sydnee Ramsey hit her third home run of the season and finished 2-for-3 (.667) in the game.
- Freshman Madison Hirsch hit her first career home run in the fourth inning and finished 1-for-3 (.333) on the day.
- Senior Hailey Reed pitched 6.0 innings and allowed just five hits and one walk while finishing with one strikeout.
- Freshman Tatum Goff got her first career save after pitching the final inning.
Up Next
- Kansas will travel to College Station, Texas to compete in the Reveille Classic Feb. 28 to March 1. While there, the Jayhawks will face Southern Louisiana and Texas A&M two times each.