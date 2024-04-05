🥎 Kansas Wins First Game of Iowa State Series

AMES, Iowa – Kansas softball defeated Iowa State 7-1 Friday night at Cyclone Sports Complex. Hailey Cripe hit her second career grand slam and finished with six RBI, while starter Katie Brooks threw a one-run complete game.

Five Jayhawks logged a hit and three recorded multi-hit games as Kansas improved to 23-12-1 and 8-5 in Big 12 play, while Iowa State fell to 13-19 (3-7 Big 12).

HOW IT HAPPENED



Iowa State got on the board first in the bottom half of the first inning. After Brooks struck out the first batter, the Cyclones hit two singles to put runners on first and second. Brooks earned another strikeout, but a passed ball advanced the runners into scoring position. A single was enough to bring home the runner on third to give ISU an early 1-0 lead.

Kansas had chances in the third and fourth. Angela Price and Lyric Moore both got into scoring position, but the Jayhawks were unable to hit them home to keep the score in favor of Iowa State, 1-0.

The Jayhawks got the lead in the fifth after pushing five runs across in the frame, highlighted by a grand slam. Abby Carsley opened the inning with a walk. After a sacrifice bunt placed pinch runner Kadence Stafford on second, Presley Limbaugh earned a RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. An Aynslee Linduff single and a Moore walk loaded the bases, and Cripe launched her second grand slam of the season to lift Kansas to a 5-1 lead.

Cripe stayed hot in the seventh with a two RBI double. Linduff and Moore singled to put runners on first and second. In the next at-bat, Cripe smoked a double to the right center gap to extend KU’s lead to 7-1.

After giving up one run in the first inning, Brooks shut down the Cyclones offense as she held ISU scoreless over the next six innings. She finished the contest with three strikeouts and allowed six hits.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Katie Brooks (11-3)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 3 BB, 3 SO

Loss: Jaiden Ralston (2-5)

Final line: 4.2 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 BB, 3 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Cripe recorded a career-high six RBI in the game, highlighted by a bases-clearing grand slam in the top of the fifth. This was the second time this season Cripe has hit a grand slam and her fourth home run of the season. She added a two-run double in the seventh to give the Kansas defense more insurance runs.

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I was really proud of KB (Katie Brooks) settling in after that first inning. Iowa State came out swinging and we knew that going in. They’re very aggressive at the plate. I love that she settled in and took control of the game. Being able to throw her for all seven innings was huge. Hailey Cripe stepped up, obviously the grand slam was incredible, but racking up six RBI on the night was huge. She’s got some power and is explosive, so hopefully tomorrow we’ll get some more from the rest of the team.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

“I was very relaxed. I had a good warmup in the cages today. We’ve been very focused on everything that we’ve done this far for hitting this week. I think slowing everything down and focusing on fundamentals has been the best thing that has calmed my mind in the box.” – Hailey Cripe

The eight Big 12 conference wins are the most for Kansas since 2016, when Kansas went 8-9 in the Big 12.

Cripe blasted her second grand slam of the season and of her career to break the 1-1 tie. That was her fourth home run of the season, which matches her total from a year ago. This was also the fourth grand slam for Kansas this season.

Cripe’s six RBI set a new career high. Six RBI are also the most RBI by a Jayhawks in a conference game since at least 2019. That was the seventh time this season she has recorded multiple RBI in the same game. She also has 10 multi-hit games this season.

Brooks threw her fifth complete game of the season as she improved to 11-3 on the season.

Moore went 2-3 with a walk at the plate. She now has nine multi-hit games this season.

With Linduff’s two-hit performance, she now has six multi-hit games this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play in a doubleheader against Iowa State on Saturday, April 6, with the first game beginning at 1 p.m. CT. The second game will be played approximately 30 minutes after the first. Both games will be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.