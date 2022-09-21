🥎 Kansas Wins its First Fall Ball Game to Start the Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Softball opened its fall exhibition season with a win over in-state foe Baker University on Wednesday evening at Arrocha Ballpark.

The Jayhawks were led by their pitching, only allowing five hits in the 10-inning contest. Sophomore Olivia Bruno opened the game in the circle, followed by junior Kasey Hamilton, freshman Lizzy Ludwig and junior Addison Purvis, who transferred from Mississippi State this past off-season. The Jayhawks also scored plenty of runs, scoring in all but four innings, capping off the night with a four-run ninth inning. Senior Jordan Richards finished with two hits on the night, leading Kansas.

The Jayhawks will face Ottawa University next Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 5:30 p.m., in another fall exhibition match.