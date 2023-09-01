🏈 Kansas Wins Season Opener 48-17 Against Missouri State

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas scored six touchdowns, including four on the ground by four different running backs, as the Jayhawks defeated Missouri State 48-17 in the season opener at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean threw for 276 yards on 22-of-28 passing and tossed two touchdowns, while running backs Devin Neal, Dylan McDuffie, Daniel Hishaw Jr., and Sevion Morrison each scored on the ground. The Jayhawks totaled 521 total yards of offense, marking the eighth time Kansas has gone over 500 yards of offense in a game in the Lance Leipold era.