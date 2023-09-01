Open Store Open Tickets Open Calendar
🏈 Kansas Wins Season Opener 48-17 Against Missouri State

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas scored six touchdowns, including four on the ground by four different running backs, as the Jayhawks defeated Missouri State 48-17 in the season opener at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Friday night.

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean threw for 276 yards on 22-of-28 passing and tossed two touchdowns, while running backs Devin Neal, Dylan McDuffie, Daniel Hishaw Jr., and Sevion Morrison each scored on the ground. The Jayhawks totaled 521 total yards of offense, marking the eighth time Kansas has gone over 500 yards of offense in a game in the Lance Leipold era.

Kansas answered on its next drive by going 75 yards on three plays, which ended in a 14-yard touchdown pass from Bean to Luke Grimm. Kansas would add a field goal from Seth Keller before the half to make it 17-10 at the break.

