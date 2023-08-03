🏈 Kenny Logan, Jr. Lands on Paul Hornung Award Watch List for Third-Straight Season

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the third-consecutive season, Kansas senior safety Kenny Logan Jr., has earned a spot on the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, the Louisville Sports Commission (LSC) announced Thursday.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the LSC to the most versatile player in major college football. The award was created by the LSC in 2010 with the support of Paul Hornung.

Versatility is a great attribute for Logan, a two-time All-Big 12 selection at safety after also earning All-Big 12 honorable mention as a return man in 2020. Logan totaled 106 tackles in addition to two interceptions and five pass breakups in 2022, and he’s led the Jayhawks in tackles for each of the past three seasons. He has recorded 281 career tackles in his time at Kansas, in addition to 6.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five interceptions, and 18 passes defended. Logan also has two forced fumbles in his career, with one recovered.

As a kick returner, Logan has returned 49 kickoffs for an average of 23.5 yards per return, with at least nine kick returns in each season. He also returned five punts for 28 yards during his first season at Kansas.

Hornung is considered by many the most versatile player in the history of college and pro football. He won the 1956 Heisman Trophy at quarterback for Notre Dame and was the number one pick in the 1957 NFL draft. He played every position in the backfield during his career with the Irish, where he also punted, kicked, returned kicks, and played defensive back. While in the NFL, Hornung was a multi-threat offensive back and prolific kicker. He was a member of four NFL championship teams as an all-pro halfback for the Green Bay Packers and led the NFL in scoring 1959-60-61, set the single season scoring record in 1960 with 176 points, and was named League MVP following the 1961 season.

