Kevin Wewers Named Senior Analyst for the KU Offense

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football head coach Les Miles announced today that Kevin Wewers has joined the Jayhawks staff as a senior analyst for the offense. Wewers comes to KU after spending the previous two seasons at Bethel University.

Wewers spent the 2019 season as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Bethel, where he replaced current KU offensive coordinator, Brent Dearmon. Wewers teamed up with Dearmon in 2018, serving as Bethel’s co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. While on the defensive side of the ball, Wewers helped assemble one of the NAIA’s top defenses on the way to the program’s first undefeated season in school history. Under his direction, three linebackers received all Mid-South Conference honors.

Prior to Bethel, Wewers served as the wide receivers coach at NCAA DII Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. In his lone season at Ouachita, the Tigers went 9-3 and won the Great American Conference championship. Two of his receivers, Drew Harris and Allie Freeman, received All-Conference honors.

Before arriving at Ouachita, Wewers served as an assistant coach and graduate assistant at Arkansas Tech University. While at Arkansas Tech he coached fullbacks/tight ends (2013) and running backs (2014-2016). He mentored two All-Conference running backs in Brayden Stringer and Bryan Allen and helped the program to its first winning season in five years and postseason appearance and win since 2009.

Wewers is a Scranton, Arkansas, native, and holds three degrees from Arkansas Tech. He began his coaching career at Subiaco Academy in Subiaco, Arkansas.