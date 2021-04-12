🏈 KU Alumni Association Sets Dates for Homecoming 2021

LAWRENCE — The University of Kansas will celebrate its 109th Homecoming Oct. 13-16, culminating in the KU football game against Texas Tech on Oct. 16 in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The KU Alumni Association and the Student Alumni Leadership Board will coordinate Homecoming activities, led by Megan McGinnis, the association’s assistant director of student programs. KU’s Homecoming tradition began in 1912.

Homecoming leaders will meet throughout the spring semester to select a theme and finalize the schedule of activities, which may include a combination of virtual and in-person events as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. A highlight of the week will include the selection of 10 student finalists for the Excellence in Community, Education and Leadership (Ex.C.E.L.) Awards. The winners will be announced during halftime of the football game Oct. 16.

This year’s celebration is sponsored by the KU Bookstore and Truity Credit Union.

The Alumni Association will continue to update kualumni.org/homecoming as information becomes available.

