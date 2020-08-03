🏈 KU Fall Camp Report: August 3

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks opened up their fourth practice of Fall Camp on Monday, as the team prepares to take on Southern Illinois in the season-opener on Aug. 29 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Monday served as the team’s fourth practice in shells, before they enter an off day on Tuesday and practice in full pads on Wednesday. Monday’s practice consisted of several individual drills, 7-on-7, installments and more.

KU’s Fall Camp is comprised of 19 practices, before entering game week against Southern Illinois. Season tickets for the 2020 Kansas football season are available on kuathletics.com/tickets.